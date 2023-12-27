Jerry Jones Puts NFL Refs on Blast For Lack of Holding Calls Against Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones is fed up with how NFL officials are handling Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons has repeatedly made it clear that he believes he is frequently being held as officials leave their penalty flags in their pocket and don’t blow the whistle.

Jones agrees, and took aim at the refs during his weekly appearance on 105.3 FM The Fan.

“I don’t think the intent is to take a player of his skill and limit him,” Jones said. “He gets officiated, not differently, but most players that don’t get those holds, where Micah doesn’t get them, couldn’t get to the quarterback — Micah can, therefore it is restricting to him.”

Meanwhile, Parsons was flagged for a controversial roughing the passer penalty in the latter stages of the Cowboys’ Christmas Eve loss to the Miami Dolphins, a call that he took exception to after the game.

“[The ref] said my intent was to punish the quarterback,” Parsons said postgame. “How am I trying to punish him if I’m just trying to sack him? It’s not like it was a late hit. It’s not like I’m leaving my feet. I didn’t lead with my head. I don’t know how you make that call.

Parsons has already produced 13 sacks this season, along with 97 total quarterback pressures, bolstering his status as one of the game’s most disruptive pass-rushers.

However, as the Dallas morning news points out, Parsons hasn’t drawn a holding flag since mid October.

“They won’t call a holding penalty in a certain range of holding,” Jones added. “usually if they don’t think the player would’ve gotten to the quarterback to begin with. That doesn’t work for Parsons because he’s about to get there almost all the time. Anything that just limits him should be a hold.”