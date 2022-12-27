Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Sends Strong Message to Teams ‘Hunting’ Dallas Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are currently focused on their final two regular season games, but other teams are already hunting for a new head coach.

The Denver Broncos are the latest team to fire their head coach mid-season, with Nathaniel Hackett being shown the door. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is in the immediate running for the job.

“I’m told some initial names being discussed for the #Broncos head coach vacancy, per league source, include: Dan Quinn Darrell Bevell Eric Bienemy Sean Payton Demeco Ryans Shane Steichen,” Anderson Tweeted on December 26.

I'm told some initial names being discussed for the #Broncos head coach vacancy, per league source, include: Dan Quinn

Darrell Bevell

Eric Bienemy

Sean Payton

Demeco Ryans

Shane Steichen — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 26, 2022

With the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts also working with interim coaches, Denver isn’t the only team on the hunt for a new coach. In terms of how Dallas will handle it, owner Jerry Jones isn’t getting worked up according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on other teams potentially having interest in Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as a head coach: ‘We’ll follow the rules. We obviously did everything we could to keep Dan last year and we feel the same way about it this year,'” Machota Tweeted.

Quinn Stayed in Dallas for 2022

After a tremendous season from the Dallas defense in 2021, many expected Quinn to take a head coaching job somewhere in the league. The former Atlanta Falcons coach had successfully reestablished himself as a successful defensive mind, but Quinn never left.

As a result, Dallas has returned an explosive defense that lives off of takeaways and big plays. While it has led to wins this season, the defense has faltered a bit due to injuries and other issues.

While the Cowboys lead the NFL in takeaways with 16 fumble recoveries and 14 interceptions, Dallas is 22nd in rushing yards allowed and does not crack the top 10 in any passing defense category according to NFL.com.

These stats aren’t being mentioned to say that Quinn hasn’t done a good job, as the team has battled the injury bug in the secondary and in the front seven. However, it does show some regression from the Cowboys in Quinn’s second season as defensive coordinator.

Cowboys DC Could Become Latest Broncos HC

No one can blame Quinn for wanting another head coaching job after coming so close to a Super Bowl title with the Falcons in 2016, but national media and fans have pointed out that he may want to avoid the Denver job if possible.

Since Mike Shanahan left the job in 2008, Denver has gone through six head coaches in 14 seasons. John Fox and Vic Fangio were the only men to coach for more than two seasons, while Gary Kubiak holds the honor of winning a Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

The failures and short tenures of previous coaches don’t necessarily mean anything for Quinn, but there is a clear trend in Denver. The Cowboys DC is likely ready for another head coaching job, but the Broncos could be the weakest option available this offseason.

A move to Denver could see Quinn reunite with defensive end Randy Gregory and coach other defensive talents like CB Patrick Surtain, but Cowboys fans likely won’t know his future until after Dallas finishes the 2022 season.