Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Speaks Out on Possible QB Trade with Jets

The Dallas Cowboys had to rely on a backup quarterback in the 2022 season, so Dallas owner Jerry Jones know what the New York Jets are dealing with. However, that also may mean that New York won’t be finding any cheap deals with either of the Cowboys’ backup QBs.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in just his fourth snap with his new team, forcing Zach Wilson back into the offense after being benched for Rodgers after the 2022 season. Now, New York may need to make a trade for a QB or sign one in free agency.

In terms of Cowboys QB Trey Lance or Cooper Rush being their potential reinforcements, Jones hopped on 105.3 The Fan for an interview on September 12 and was asked about the idea. It’s not a complete “no,” but he emphasizes that they are valuable assets and any move is unlikely.

“I can’t imagine what it would be (to make that type of trade). But the facts are, just as they do, we could need Rush in a play. And we did last year. We did the year before. Boy, especially when you got all the promise we got, to compromise yourself with the depth at that position would be very unlikely,” Jones said according to The Athletic reporter Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones Speaks on Dallas’ Visit to MetLife Stadium

Besides announcing his stance on a QB trade involving the Jets, Jones also gave his general reaction to the team’s trip to MetLife Stadium and the 40-0 win over the New York Giants. There has been non-stop discourse from players and fans over the stadium’s turf after the injury, but Jones says that Cowboys players had no complaints.

That being said, the Dallas owner is shaken up by Rodgers’ injury and says he feels for every fan.

“Well, I was sick for everybody. Everybody. Every sports fan. We’re all sick about it,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan. “I don’t have anything that anybody else doesn’t have on the extent of his injury, but it just happened so suddenly and so quickly.”

Dallas may have dodged a bullet by playing in the rainstorm rather than in the hours after it ended on Monday evening. Considering they lost QB Dak Prescott for multiple weeks last year, the Cowboys are familiar with how an injury can affect a season.

Cowboys Star Sends Warning to NFL

The Cowboys’ visit to the Big Apple was a complete success, giving them an early division win and the confidence that can only come after a 40-0 blowout. That was evident in pass rusher Micah Parsons’ comments after the game, as Heavy previously covered.

“Hey man, y’all thought this was a game,” Parsons stated in a post-game social media clip. “Nah man. ‘Doomsday’ is back, Stick City here. Dallas’ defense back, man. It’s up for the league. Let’s get it. 1-0.”

Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons flushed Giants QB Daniel Jones from pocket with A-gap pressure on CB Stephon Gilmore's INT. Box score never tells story of how Parsons impacts game. His campaign for Defensive Player of the Year is underway. pic.twitter.com/wG1NGiq1Zw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 11, 2023

Dallas looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL after their primetime win, and Parsons did his part to solidify that. The third-year linebacker earned a sack and also helped force one of Giants QB Daniel Jones‘ interceptions, as seen above.