Cowboys Warned Against Bringing In Promising WR: ‘Should Be a Deal-Breaker’

The Dallas Cowboys are building their team for the 2022 offseason, but they’ve received a new warning against landing an enticing young receiver.

Right now, Dallas boasts CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and James Washington at the top of their wide receiver group. But after reports that the team was a potential trade partner for former Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, it appears as if fans should still expect another addition to that group.

That may happen, but Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox is warning the Cowboys against a particular receiver in the 2022 NFL draft: John Metchie III.

The Alabama Crimson Tide prospect has been a key player in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the better part of two seasons, but Knox believes his recent ACL injury is a red flag and that the Cowboys need a pass-catcher who can make plays right away.

“The 21-year-old is also coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the SEC Championship Game. For Dallas, that should be a deal-breaker,” Knox wrote in his April 12 article. “Its playoff window is open now, and it needs a receiver who can contribute right away. It seems highly unlikely he will be at 100 percent early in the 2022 season.”

That’s how Knox feels, but is Metchie’s production too good to pass up for owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys?

Metchie Impresses in Alabama

It’s worth noting that Metchie has a pretty unique background, being born in Taiwan and living in Ghana and then Canada before moving to Maryland to play football in his high school years.

Once he got on the gridiron, it became clear that Metchie has a special skillset. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban came calling, and the 21-year-old receiver answered. After just four catches in 2019, Metchie blew up in his role in his sophomore and junior seasons.

In 26 games over 2020 and 2021, Metchie brought down 151 receptions for 2058 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Considering he also had to split time with the likes of Jameson Williams and Jaylen Waddle, Metchie held his own and produced.

The problem is Metchie’s ACL. As Knox mentioned, his torn ACL in the SEC Championship means that he will still need time to recover. Even if he does make it back in time for the season opener, he’ll still need a period of adjustment as he catches up to NFL speed and finishes his recovery.

Cowboys Could Look to Another ‘Long-Term’ Option

While Knox doesn’t believe Metchie is the right pick in the draft, he did make the argument for signing a different injured prospect early in the draft: defensive end David Ojabo.

“Dallas is talented enough to take the long-term approach to certain positions,” Knox wrote. “Taking a flier on injured pass-rusher David Ojabo (Achilles), for example, would make sense because the Cowboys might get a first-round talent on Day 2.”

It may feel like Dallas is just as deep at WR as they are in the pass rushing department, but a fourth, legitimate receiver can be the difference between a good and great offense.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have DeMarcus Lawrence and new signing Dante Fowler Jr. for starters with plenty of depth behind them. Ojabo could come into Dallas with little pressure to recover and the chance to learn from Dallas’ established veterans.