Jerry Jones Addresses Reported Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys Visit

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly hosting Odell Beckham.

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday, November 20, Beckham will visit with both the Cowboys and the New York Giants following their Thanksgiving game in Week 12.

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was asked about the topic during an interview with 105.3 The Fan prior to the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Jones kept the answer short, but confirmed the report that Dallas will be meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the @1053thefan pregame show when asked about reportedly having a visit with Odell Beckham Jr. after their game next week against the Giants: ‘That’s my understanding, too.’ Jones shared no other specifics,” said Machota.

Jones addressed the matter a little more following the Cowboys’ 40-3 win over the Vikings.

Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Certainly it’s time for us to sit down and visit.” pic.twitter.com/spGvHEui8x — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2022

Beckham’s Scheduled Meetings With Cowboys and Giants

As noted in Rapoport and Pelissero’s report, Beckham’s only two scheduled meetings are with the Cowboys and the Giants.

“The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, per sources,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote on November 20, 2022. “These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign.”

Jones Has Frequently Complimented Beckham

Dallas has been frequently rumored as the top destination for Beckham over the past few weeks. In fact, Cowboys executives and players have made it no secret that they want the veteran receiver to sign with Dallas. Jones has complimented Beckham on a number of occasions, stressing that he’s a player that Jones admires a lot.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Sports Illustrated last month. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Meanwhile, the Giants have also been mentioned as one of several teams involved in the Beckham sweepstakes. Considering Beckham started out his career with New York and had his best years there, it’s no surprise that the veteran receiver is leaving the door open on a possible return.

As noted in Adam Schefter of ESPN’s report, there are five teams left in the sweepstakes for Beckham.

“Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams — which includes the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers — as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month, league sources told ESPN,” said Schefter on Saturday, November 12.

The 30-year-old Beckham is coming off of a solid season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he helped lead the team to the Super Bowl. Beckham signed with Los Angeles midway through the 2021 season after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

The hope is that Beckham will have that same effect for the Cowboys as they look to win their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.