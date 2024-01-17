Jerry Jones’ Issues Stern 4-Word Message to Cowboys Players After Packers Blowout

Jerry Jones called Sunday’s blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers the most surprising of his career, and didn’t hold back when addressing the players in the Dallas Cowboys‘ locker room after.

According to Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, Jones unloaded on the team shortly after Dallas was ousted in the NFC Wild Card 48-32.

“We got to win” Lewis said, was Jones’ message to the players, via CBS Sports.

The Cowboys won the NFC East Division championship in 2023, after finishing 12-5, earning the No. 2 seed in the postseason, only to fail to reach the NFC Championship Game for the 29th consecutive season.

“This is the Dallas Cowboys,” Lewis says Jones stressed. “We had everything to win. We can’t let this feeling keep going on. I just feel like he (Jones) wants to win right now. The urgency is now. It was always that, and we always had that on our shoulders, but he made that clear. That was his point.”

Since Jones purchased the Cowboys in 1989, the organization won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, but have yet to find a way to replicate that level of postseason dominance. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has guided the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons, but Dallas has just one playoff victory over that span.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s Uncertain Future

The Cowboys’ early postseason exit, combined with Jones’ sense of urgency to make a legitimate Super Bowl run cast doubt over head coach Mike McCarthy’s chances of returning in 2024.

However, as Jones plots what’s next for McCarthy, Cowboys players came to the defense of the 60-year-old head coach.

“Mike McCarthy, that’s my guy man,” Cowboys special teamer KaVontae Turpin said, via CBS Sports. “He gave me an opportunity, especially coming this year on the offensive end,” Turpin said Monday. I just got mad respect for Mike man. Whatever he do, he got my blessing.”