Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Drops Surprise Update on Terrell Owens: ‘Never Talked’

The Dallas Cowboys may still add a new wide receiver before the playoffs, but it’s becoming clear that it won’t be Terrell Owens.

Heavy has already covered the reports shooting down Owens’ return to Dallas at 49 years old, but now Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is speaking on the rumors. Owens may be a five-time All-Pro, but it sounds like Jones never picked up the phone according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Terrell Owens: ‘I’ve never talked to him or his agent. And I will not seriously consider it,'” Machota’s December 30 Tweet reads.

While the rumors had already been shot down by external sources and reports, this was the first time that Jones had addressed it and it’s clear he doesn’t have a lot of time for the report or for a potential T.O. comeback.

It makes sense: Dallas is a seriously competitive team in 2022. Owens will go down as one of the all-time great receivers, but at 49 years old and a decade removed from his last NFL season, he was never a serious option.

Where Owens-to-Dallas Story Began

On December 28, Owens’ agent Gregory D.L. Daniel made waves in the NFL when he told Sports Illustrated that he and Owens’ camp have been in “constant” communication with Jones’ office.

Daniel also pitched how well his client has been training, saying he clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash as a “warm-up.”

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Daniel and others may have been contacting Jones’ office, but the Cowboys owner appears to have never picked up the phone. It’s a bit of a “they-said, they-said” but it’s hard not to take the owner’s word over Daniel’s agent in this situation, especially after rumors was shot down by reporters.

Cowboys Owner Speaks on Injuries

After addressing the Owens rumors, Jones also addressed the Cowboys’ 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football. While Dallas eventually put the game away, it didn’t come without errors and, more unfortunately, injuries.

Most notably, quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an apparent knee injury. Prescott never left the game and appeared to be fine, but Jones did confirm that there was an issue.

“He’s in good shape. He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good,” Jones said.

Besides Dak, the man snapping to him also suffered a scary moment. Tyler Biadasz is the Cowboys’ first-choice center but he could be out for some time after suffering an ankle injury.

“I’m hopeful that it may not be as bad as we think, but we’ll see how he responds,” Jones said.

Dallas shifted Connor McGovern to center after Biadasz left the game without too much issue, but there’s no doubt the Cowboys would prefer their starter back as soon as possible.