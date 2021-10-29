Jerry Jones Updates Rumored Cowboys Trade for Pro Bowl Starter

Without mentioning him by name, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones all but ruled out a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram — or any other pass-rusher — prior to Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

“You’re being cautious relative to tampering, and that’s good,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about pursuing an “unnamed player,” according to The Athletic. “You’re being so cautious, I don’t know who the hell you’re referring to. … It’s highly unlikely we’d add to the pressure.”

As of this writing, with four days until the deadline, the Cowboys have $3.989 million in available salary-cap space, less than what’s required to absorb the contract of a highly-paid acquisitional target such as Ingram.

Jones previously threw cold water on the team’s trade prospects despite reminding that he’s “open for business year-round.”

“We’ve got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re gonna have to have roster spots for. We got a little bigger problem than trading for somebody right now,” Jones said Oct. 22 on 105.3 The Fan.

Ingram Mocked to Cowboys in Media-Made Proposal

Citing a desire to supplement Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons with a third amigo, The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak first ignited the Ingram-to-Cowboys speculation, suggesting Jones send a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for the former Pro Bowler.

“With Ingram in hand, the Cowboys can add another body to their rotation and shore up depth once Lawrence returns from injury,” Solak wrote on Oct. 27. “Ingram is an intuitive pairing with Parsons and Gregory, in that all three are dangerous interior rushers, and Parsons and Ingram can both drop into coverage. He is a force multiplier for a line that has likely been surpassing expectations this season.”

A 2012 first-round choice of the then-San Diego Chargers, Ingram has posted 370 career tackles (270 solo), 114 quarterback hits, and 50 sacks across 119 games, including 97 starts. The 32-year-old has appeared in six games for the Steelers, notching 18 pressures but only one sack while gradually being phased out in favor of sophomore OLB Alex Highsmith.

Ingram — who’s doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a groin injury — is unsigned beyond the 2021 campaign. He’s currently collecting $1.075 million in base salary and counting $1.66 million against the cap before a scheduled foray into unrestricted free agency.

Jones Gives Update on D-Law

That aforementioned third amigo was supposed to be Lawrence, but the $105 million defensive end broke a bone in his foot amid the Cowboys’ Sept. 15 practice, necessitating an extended stay on injured reserve.

Team vice president Stephen Jones said in early October that Lawrence likely will miss an additional “month-plus,” putting him on track for a mid-November return. On Friday, Jerry Jones seemingly confirmed the updated timetable.

“He’s progressing well. I feel good we’ll have him. There’s no question right now, we’ll have him at a critical juncture of our season,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I’m excited about the contribution and the lift he gives us as we go forward.”

