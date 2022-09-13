49ers Send Clear Message to Cowboys on Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

If the Dallas Cowboys call the San Francisco 49ers about a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they will listen.

The Cowboys are exploring their options after Dak Prescott injured his thumb against the Buccaneers in the opener, which will force him to miss 6-8 weeks following surgery.

Cooper Rush is currently slated to start in place of Prescott and Dallas has limited options to improve at the position.

For months, Garoppolo has been the most prominent figure in trade rumors after the team decided former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance would be their starter going forward. Garoppolo was expected to part ways with the 49ers this offseason, either via trade or cut. However, the sides worked out a deal that restructured his $24.2 million base salary, which was non-guaranteed. Garoppolo stuck around in San Francisco to back up Lance for $7 million, but he could still be dealt for the right price.

“Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday when asked specifically about trading Garoppolo to the Cowboys. “That never changes for any player or coach.”

49ers Have Precarious Situation at Quarterback

Lance struggled in Week 1, completing just 46.4% of his passes for 164 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in a 19-10 loss to the Bears.

The 49ers could be tempted to deal Garoppolo to avoid any more quarterback drama if Lance continues to struggle, although that would remove any kind of safety valve if things really go south with their second-year QB.

Former 49ers cornerback turned media personality Richard Sherman is not so sure that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be willing to pay the price for Garoppolo. He also mentioned that the veteran QB may not want to step into the situation in Dallas with a shaky offensive line in front of him.

“I’m sure they’ll call,” Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Carlos Ramirez. “I’m sure the price that [49ers general manager] John [Lynch] will ask for will be more than [the Cowboys are] willing to pay. I don’t think [Cowboys owner] Jerry [Jones] is willing to pay the price that he would have to pay to get Jimmy Garoppolo. And I’m not sure Jimmy Garoppolo would want to walk into that situation.”

Garoppolo does have a no-trade clause, so he couldn’t be dealt somewhere without his approval.

Cowboys Back Cooper Rush as Starting QB

Mike McCarthy Press Conference | Dallas Cowboys 2022

Rush has one start in Dallas under his belt, filling in for Prescott last season. He led the way to a 20-16 win over the Vikings, completing 24-40 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

If it comes down to Rush starting games, the Cowboys sound confident in what he brings to the table.

“I think the biggest thing is especially at the quarterback position because obviously the importance of it, is don’t overreact to it,” Cowboys head coach McCarthy said. “Because at the end of the day, we’ve got to make sure we’re giving the players the tools to win the game on Sunday. The nice thing about Cooper is Cooper’s been in our system, knows our system inside and out. We won’t be in that position of trying not to do too much or vice versa. Cooper gives us the ability to keep playing.”

While there may be a quarterback move on the horizon, the Cowboys are preparing for the Bengals, with the hopes of putting a miserable Week 1 behind them.