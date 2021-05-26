Julio Jones’ Rumored Workout Included Cowboys Superstars: Report

The Julio Jones saga continues as the Atlanta Falcons receiver is rumored to have worked out with a few of the Dallas Cowboys superstars in the DFW area. Inside the Star’s John Williams reported Jones recently worked out with several Cowboys players including Dak Prescott and “the entire Cowboys WR depth chart.”

“Okay. I’ve also been told that like @fishsports reported that Derrick Henry was involved, Calvin Ridley, Frank Darby, and basically the entire Cowboys WR depth chart was at the Julio/Amari workout with Dak throwing the ball,” Williams noted on Twitter. “Think of it similarly to the OL Masterminds camp. Just a bunch of guys getting together to try and make themselves better.”

Williams previously reported the workout took place at The Star, but he later added it was not at the Cowboys’ facility. He also explained that he does not expect Jones to be traded to the Cowboys, and the workout was simply for the players to sharpen their skills together.

Jones on Cowboys Trade Rumors: ‘I Ain’t Going to Dallas’

Whatever hope Cowboys fans had of landing Jones via trade appeared to end after the receiver’s impromptu interview with Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe. After a photo of Jones wearing a Cowboys hoodie went viral, the receiver shot down the notion that he wanted to land in Dallas.

“Man, listen, come on, man,” Jones said on FS1’s Undisputed. “You already know I know. Listen, you know how people look with all that going on with the [Cowboys sweater] picture. Man, I ain’t never been on that, you know what I’m saying. …Oh yeah, I ain’t going to Dallas. Man, I ain’t never thought about going to Dallas.”

There is no indication that Jones has a no-trade clause but other factors make the receiver landing with the Cowboys an unlikely possibility. The Cowboys have limited cap space and Jones’ $15.3 million salary makes a potential deal a non-starter. It is a massive price tag for someone that would be a luxury more than a need given the team’s strong depth at receiver.

The Falcons Are Seeking a First-Round Pick for Jones

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Falcons are seeking a first-round pick in return for Jones but have not found a willing partner. The combination of Jones’ contract along with his recent injuries has Breer believing a second-round selection will ultimately get a deal done.

“So what would it take for the Falcons to part with Jones?” Breer explained. “I think they’d probably do it for a second-round pick at this point. That said, I also think there’s some logic to hanging on to him. His contract would be a lot easier trade after this year, and the idea of having Pitts, Jones and Calvin Ridley together, even for just a year, has to be enticing.”

Over the years, fans have learned never to rule out Jerry Jones from making a splashy move. That said, the Cowboys are unlikely to make a strong pursuit for Jones regardless of the Falcons’ asking price.