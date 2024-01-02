Cowboys Pursuing Controversial Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter for Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys already added La’el Collins but could be making another roster move ahead of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys hosted veteran linebacker Damien Wilson in addition to Collins in a January 2, 2024 workout.

Unlike Collins, the Cowboys did not make an immediate decision on Wilson’s future. Collins’ signing has already been confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The team is also familiar with Wilson as Dallas selected the defender in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Wilson spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, making 64 appearances (including 22 starts) during his tenure.

The veteran went on to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 serving as the team’s starting middle linebacker for two seasons. Wilson was a key member of the defense during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run in 2019.

Most recently, Wilson had stints with the Jaguars and Panthers at one season each. The NFL suspended Wilson, who was a free agent at the time, for four games in October after violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Wilson was reinstated in November but has not played an NFL snap this season.

The Dallas Cowboys Would Be Wise to Add a Veteran Linebacker Ahead of the NFL Playoffs

Wilson has dealt with off-field issues and a signing by the Cowboys would indicate the team believes the defender is ready for another opportunity. Despite Wilson’s recent suspension, the linebacker has appeal as the Cowboys are thin at linebacker.

Dallas released veteran Rashaan Evans heading into Week 17. The Cowboys are also without Leighton Vander Esch who sustained a season-ending neck injury against the 49ers on October 8. Wilson also has Super Bowl experience which would be an added bonus for Dallas.

There are just a few days remaining for the Cowboys to make roster moves as the NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 13. Any signing this late in the season is unlikely to make a significant impact. Yet, bringing on Collins and potentially Wilson serves as insurance policies for the postseason.

Dalvin Cook & Frank Clark Are 2 Former Pro Bowlers the Cowboys Could Have a Chance to Sign

There are a few intriguing veterans that have become available in recent days. The Seahawks released three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Frank Clark.

Like Wilson, Clark also has Super Bowl experience with Kansas City. The Jets released running back Dalvin Cook, who is now subject to waivers. It will be worth watching to see if Dallas kicks the tires on either player.

For now, the Cowboys have already added depth to the offensive line by reuniting with Collins. According to DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker, Collins made a significant impression during his visit which led to an immediate signing.

“Wildly expected after how well the visit went today. The former Cowboys backup LG turned starting LG turned starting RT is back to give OL depth for the playoffs,” Walker said in a series of January 2 messages on X. “Football shape is determined through the battery of tests + field reps. Physical shape is an eye test, and he passed mine with flying colors. I was impressed.”