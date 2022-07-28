Cowboys Release Young Ball-Carrier in Latest Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to make additions and subtractions as training camp begins, with the latest move focusing on offense.

After initially working out former TCU star KaVontae Turpin, Dallas officially signed the wide receiver on July 28. In order to make room for Turpin, the Cowboys are cutting fullback Nick Ralston.

While the move is now official, Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken was first to the report, adding a fun fact about Turpin’s addition.

“Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston to create roster room for WR KaVontae Turpin, person familiar with the decision said,” Gehlken wrote. “Cowboys officially have signed the past two USFL MVPs: Turpin (2022) and RB Herschel Walker (1985).”

Heavy’s Jonathan Adams has the full write-up of Turpin’s addition, but every new name at this point of the year means a name on the outs, and it happens to be Ralston’s name getting called.

However, the former Arizona State and Louisiana player has proven he can be useful at the NFL level, so it will be interesting to see where his future goes and who may add the fullback.

Ralston’s Background

Ralston was exiting his college career and looking to the NFL, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, eliminating his Pro Day in 2020. Rather than attempt to find a team during a hectic time in the world and the league, he trained for a year.

So when the 2021 NFL draft rolled back around, Ralston finally had his pro day and impressed. While the 25-year-old was not drafted, he was signed quickly after the seven rounds by the Cowboys.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ralston made four appearances over Weeks 3-6 after initially beginning the 2021 season on the practice squad. The fullback played just one offensive snap over that span, mostly appearing on special teams. He did register an assisted tackle.

After that stretch, the former Ragin’ Cajun was put back on the practice squad for the remainder of the season. He did sign a reserve/futures contract last January after the Cowboys’ exit out of the playoffs.

What Move Means for Cowboys, Ralston

The addition of a player like Turpin was sorely needed, so the addition makes sense. He can return kicks but also proved that he is a legitimate wide receiver by winning the USFL MVP award in the league’s 2021 season.

Now, the Cowboys have one fullback on the roster in Ryan Nall, who the team signed in free agency earlier this Spring. The former Chicago Bears player has proven NFL experience, and there’s a solid chance he makes the final 53-man roster.

As for Ralston, the timing of his release may have been on purpose. He offers a unique skillset and has developed a reputation in the league, and releasing him now allows him time to join another NFL roster and prove himself in their training camp.

That’s easier said than done, but an undrafted free agent becoming a top-end player on the Cowboys’ practice squad and parlaying that into four appearances is a solid start for a fullback like Ralston.