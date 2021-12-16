Kellen Moore Could Leave Cowboys to Become AFC Head Coach: Report

A new NFL head-coaching job is available and — surprise, surprise — connected to Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Dallas Morning News‘ Michael Gehlken speculated that Moore would be a “prototypical fit” for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who not-so-surprisingly fired embattled HC Urban Meyer on Wednesday, December 15.

“Talented, young quarterback whom to develop,” Gehlken tweeted, referencing Jacksonville No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. “Patient owner. Place where an even, easy-going temperament would be embraced. Jacksonville can request permission for virtual interview as early as Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. CT.”

Jags Release Statement on Meyer’s Dismissal

A legendary figure at Ohio State, Meyer’s foray into the big leagues could not have been more disastrous. From his questionable roster-building practices to his extramarital canoodling with young bargoers to supposedly dressing down his now-former “loser” assistants, the experiment was an unmitigated failure of epic proportions.

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told Jaguars coaching staff, per league source: 'I had a better coaching staff at Bowling Green. You guys are f—ng terrible.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 16, 2021

The final straw — aside from the hapless team’s 2-10 record and comically stagnant offense — likely came via ex-Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who revealed that Meyer assaulted him before a preseason game this past summer.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times in a piece published December 15. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips—, make your f—ing kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

“It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap,” Lambo added. “Truthfully, I’d register it as a five [out of 10]. Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f–king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f–k I want.’”

His hand forced, Jacksonville owner Shad Khan announced in a statement that he terminated Meyer’s employment with the organization and subsequently named OC Darrell Bevell as the interim HC.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Khan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

Moore Turned Down College Gig in November

Annually touted among football’s top coaching candidates, Moore returned to his Cowboys’ post in 2021 after flirting with openings at Boise State, his alma mater, and the Philadelphia Eagles, his current division rival.

The 33-year-old wunderkind was forced to affirm his professional commitment in November as reports surfaced claiming he had reached out to Texas Christian University about its then-vacancy, which was since filled by Sonny Dykes. Moore removed himself from consideration and publicly denied interest in potential HC opportunities.

“Not one bit [of thought],” he said at the time, per the Dallas Morning News, adding, “I don’t worry about any of that stuff. That’s [agent] Dave Dunn’s job. He does a great job with it.”