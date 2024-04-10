Cowboys Team to Watch For Rising NFL Draft Prospect ‘Generating Buzz’

The Dallas Cowboys are going to need to do something along the offensive line during the NFL Draft.

After losing All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith via free agency to the New York Jets, and stalwart center Tyler Biadasz signing a deal in free agency with the division-rival Washington Commanders, the once-dominant Cowboys offensive line is in desperate need of retooling.

Given the need to rebuild and get younger along the offensive line, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cowboys prioritize a lineman with the No. 24 overall selection in this year’s draft.

Pro Football Focus’ Lauren Gray suggests the Cowboys are a team to monitor for BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

“Suamataia allowed 24 total pressures and two sacks,” Gray writes for PFF. “Across 701 pass-blocking snaps in his two years at BYU. Questions linger about whether he would be ready for a significant role in the NFL in Year 1, but he has gained buzz as a potential late first-rounder in recent weeks.

“Dallas takes pride in its offensive line, which has undergone a transformation over the past few seasons. Terence Steele (53.8) and Zack Martin (68.7) remain on the right side, while Tyron Smith (84.5) and Tyler Biadasz (69.2) departed in free agency. 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith (76.0) has performed well for the Cowboys at left tackle and left guard, and Suamataia would give the team another solid, young player with position flexibility.”

Investing a first-round pick in two of the past three drafts in versatile offensive linemen would be a significant commitment by the Cowboys to maintain its level of dominance in the trenches that the franchise has grown accustomed to over the better part of the past decade.

Stephen Jones Believes Cowboys Can Fill Needs in the NFL Draft

The Cowboys were among the least active teams in free agency this offseason, and there is significant uncertainty surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott‘s future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter even believes the Cowboys are a “sleeper” team to take a quarterback, higher than people might expect.

However, given the foundation for the Cowboys’ success on offense over the past decade or so has been along the offensive line, plugging those holes might be a top priority for the organization during the 2024 NFL Draft.

During the NFL Annual Meeting, Cowboys Executive Vice President told the team’s official website he believes Dallas can fill many of its needs during this year’s draft.