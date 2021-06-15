Kyler Murray Throws Major Shade at Cowboys

Kyler Murray’s high school career in Texas is the stuff of legends, but the Arizona Cardinals quarterback set the record straight on his feelings about the Dallas Cowboys. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Murray was asked if he grew up a Cowboys fan.

“They were always a—,” Murray said making it clear he had no affinity for the Cowboys.

Murray was a standout quarterback at Allen High School located just north of Dallas. According to Sporting News, Murray was a perfect 42-0 during his high school career. Murray may not enjoy the Cowboys, but he won two of his three state titles at AT&T Stadium, per Sporting News.

Internet detectives are already challenging Murray’s denial of being a Cowboys fans. A photo of Murray as a kid wearing a Cowboys jersey at a game has since gone viral.

Here is a look at Murray talking about the Cowboys.

“Growing up in Texas you gotta be a Cowboys fan..” Kyler Murray: “they were always ass.” LMAOOOOOO 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uiokn5g5mA — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) June 11, 2021

Murray Was the No. 5 Ranked Dual-Threat QB Prospect Coming out of Allen High School

During his senior season at Allen, Murray threw for 4,715 yards, 54 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. Murray also added a whopping 1,498 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

The four-star recruit was ranked the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country by Rivals and the No. 71 overall player. Murray had offers from a number of top programs including Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. The quarterback committed to Texas A&M but opted to transfer to Oklahoma after his freshman season.

The Cowboys Play the Cardinals in Week 17

What appeared to be a throw-away line is sure to be brought up ahead of the Cardinals-Cowboys matchup in Week 17. Based on the early win totals, Vegas expects the Cowboys to have a slightly better season than the Cardinals. The Cowboys’ win total is set at 9.5, while the Cardinals are at eight, per CBS Sports.

The Cardinals play in what is projected to be a challenging NFC West, and their division is likely factored into the number. With the additional game added this season, the Cowboys will face the Cardinals with one more week remaining on the schedule. The two teams could be fighting for playoff positioning.

The debut of the Mike McCarthy era in Dallas did not go the way the Cowboys coach had planned. Given the unique circumstances of 2020, McCarthy admitted he has no desire to compare this year to last season.

“I don’t even like to talk about last year because I think it’s a terrible comparable and one I’m not using,” McCarthy noted, per NBC DFW. “When I look at our offseason program that we’re in currently, I compare it to my past experiences when you have a full offseason program. I have confidence when we conclude next week we’ll be pretty close to hitting the targets that you’ve been able to hit in the past.”



Prescott Sent Murray an Encouraging Message Before the QB Was Drafted

Ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, Dak Prescott filmed a commercial promoting the event while sending an encouraging message to Murray. Prescott’s situation was a bit different as the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round, while Murray was the No. 1 overall pick.

“What’s up, Kyler, it’s Dak. Trust me, I know what it’s like to be doubted,” Prescott noted in the video. “Remember though, doubt is a gift. It takes you to the next level. So what if they doubt you? They doubted me, too. Go get ’em, bro.”