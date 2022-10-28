Lebron James Blasts Cowboys, Reveals Why He’s Not a Fan Anymore [WATCH]

While the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for Week 8, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is putting the team and owner Jerry Jones on blast.

As one of the NFL’s most prominent teams, many are quick to heap criticism or praise on the Cowboys, depending on how the on-field product is doing. But in a recent interview with Maverick Carter on Uninterrupted, James is revealing that he is no longer a fan of Dallas due to off-field reasons.

James initially teased “something special” on Twitter before the interview, which turned out to be him talking football and explaining why he’s jumping off the Cowboys’ ship.

“Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling, guys had freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner,” James said. “A lot of people in their front office, a lot of people running the organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ I didn’t think that was appropriate.”

It’s a bold call-out for LeBron, who at 38 years old is playing in his 21st NBA season with the Lakers. At the time of writing, the Cowboys and Jones haven’t acknowledged or responded to the NBA star’s comments.

LeBron Still Supports Cowboys Stars Like CeeDee Lamb

While James didn’t hold back from his comments on how Jones and Dallas handled the protests against police brutality in recent seasons, he did make sure to name-drop several Cowboys stars that he still supports.

“I like a lot of the players on the team still, you know I love [Cowboys WR] CeeDee Lamb, obviously our boy [Ezekiel Elliott], you know a Buckeye, I still message with him. I love Micah Parsons, he’s a dog, oh my god. Micah Parsons is a dog, Trevon Diggs you know,” James added.

As Heavy previously covered, the Lakers star actually showed love to Lamb in late September for his best catch of the season against the New York Giants, but was also trolled by Dallas defensive end Demarcus Lawrence at the same time.

If his criticism of the front office wasn’t clear enough, LeBron saying that he still supports the players makes it obvious that it’s an issue with the top brass and not with the team as a whole.

Lakers Star Fully Committed to Cleveland Browns

Hailing from Akron, Ohio, it may be surprising that the Cleveland Browns weren’t LeBron’s No. 1 team initially. But the Lakers star did confirm that he was now completely committed to supporting his home state team.

James said that he is “all in” on the Browns before seemingly laughing due to Cleveland’s poor start to the 2022 NFL season. The Browns are 2-5 and have lost four straight games.

However, controversial quarterback DeShaun Watson will soon be returning from his NFL suspension after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Watson is expected to be back for the Browns’ clash against his former team, the Houston Texans, on December 4.