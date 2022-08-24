Longtime Cowboys Veteran on ‘Roster Bubble,’ Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could soon part with one of their longtime veterans.

As the Cowboys enter their preseason finale versus the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll soon have to make tough decisions on roster cuts by August 30. Dallas will have to trim their roster down to 53 players by that date, meaning several veterans will likely be playing their last games as members of the Cowboys.

According to Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, one of three Cowboys on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason finish to stick around is backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The 28-year-old entered training camp as the backup to Dak Prescott, but former highly-touted quarterback Will Grier has pushed him in the preseason.

“One of the more interesting camp battles to follow has been the race for backup quarterback,” says Balletine. “Cooper Rush did an admirable job last season, but he’s faced a serious push from Will Grier this preseason.”

Grier Has Shown ‘Higher Upside’ Than Rush, Says Ballentine

Ballentine argues that Grier — a former Heisman Trophy contender in college — has shown higher upside than Rush.

“You can make the argument that Grier has shown the higher upside based on what he’s done in the preseason,” says Ballentine. “After throwing for 98 yards on 10 attempts with nine yards rushing in his preseason debut, head coach Mike McCarthy had high praise for the quarterback.”

Rush has served as the Cowboys’ backup quarterback in three of the past four seasons. The former undrafted free agent initially began his career as the third-string QB in Dallas back in 2017.

Following his rough preseason debut versus the Denver Broncos — he went just 12-of-20 for 84 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while leading the Cowboys to zero points — Rush bounced back in the following game, leading Dallas on a 12-play, six-minute touchdown drive versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Grier’s upside was on display in the same game, as he went 6-of-10 for 98 yards, including this nine-yard scamper.

Will Grier having a great 4th quarter

pic.twitter.com/9j4yP0Kmqm — NFL Football Everything (@nflfootballeve1) August 21, 2022

McCarthy Calls Grier’s Preseason Performance ‘Gritty’

Head coach Mike McCarthy raved about Grier’s performance after the game.

“I’ll tell you man, what a gritty performance,” McCarthy said, per the team’s official website. “I thought he did great. Just a gritty performance. It was good to see him in command and running the offense. It was his first real opportunity in this offense, and I thought he did a really nice job.”

The Cowboys featured only two quarterbacks on its roster last season, so it wouldn’t come as any surprise if Dallas were to retain only two quarterbacks entering this season, as Ballentine notes.

“Now, the pressure should be on Rush to prove that he is the one for the job,” says Ballentine. “The loser of the competition is likely headed to the practice squad. It’s unlikely the Cowboys carry three quarterbacks with bigger needs elsewhere.”

While Rush has a little bit of his resume working for him — he himself led the Cowboys to a gritty overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in his first career start last season — it’s becoming clear in training camp and preseason that the former third-round pick Grier has more talent than the undrafted Rush.

If Rush is unable to secure the backup job in the final preseason game, he may be looking at his future on the practice squad –rather than the active roster.