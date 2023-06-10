Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings ‘Dynamic’ Dolphins RB to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys could enter the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes, but they could also find their new veteran running back in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are being projected as Cook’s ideal landing spot, and that could free up Raheem Mostert to move away.

Dallas said goodbye to RB Ezekiel Elliott and has added two options in rookie RB Deuce Vaughn and veteran Ronald Jones II. However, neither are surefire options as the team’s second option to Tony Pollard and neither are returning RBs like Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis.

Mostert, on the other hand, could be a perfect complement to Pollard. While he’s not a classic bruiser like Elliott or Cook, Mostert has been a three-down RB before with the San Francisco 49ers and would bring experience and speed.

While the Dolphins could be moved for the right price, this proposal somewhat hinges on Cook going to Miami. Amid his release from the Minnesota Vikings, Cook shared a photo of him at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium which is generating a lot of speculation.

If the Dolphins sign Cook and look to trade one of their RBs, the Cowboys should be ready to make a move for Mostert.

Mostert Rebounds with Dolphins

It’s fair to say that Mostert has faced his fair share of challenges in his NFL career, as the former Purdue Boilermaker played for five different teams in his first two seasons in the league and has dealt with numerous injury issues.

But multiple times, the 31-year-old has grinded through adversity and found a positive situation. In 2019, it was with the 49ers as he became the team’s most effective RB in their run to a Super Bowl appearance.

After injuries forced him to play just nine games over the span of 2020 and 2021, Mostert was released by San Francisco. He got another chance with the Dolphins and he made the most of it.

According to Pro Football Reference, Mostert averaged 4.9 yards per carry and racked up 1093 total yards for Miami. He proved that previous injuries weren’t affecting his production and that he still has gas in the tank.

How Cowboys Trade Could Work

One of the reasons why Mostert is a legitimate trade option is that he has an affordable contract to take on. In March, the Dolphins re-signed the veteran to a two-year, $5.6 million deal according to Spotrac.

Typically, new contracts are supposed to ward off any type of trade, but Miami is in a unique situation with Cook being available and potentially interested. Things can change quickly in the NFL, and this could be a situation where Mostert becomes surplus to the Dolphins’ plans.

The Dolphins would have to take a small hit due to his signing bonus, but that’s probably a fair cost that would be baked into what Dallas would have to trade for Mostert.

Considering his age and injury history though, the RB’s cost should be reasonable. A fourth-round or fifth-round pick should be enough to get a deal across the line, and something the Cowboys can afford to give up.