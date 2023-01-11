Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Responds to Blatant Snub: ‘F*** That List’

Micah Parsons was a glaring omission on the inaugural NFL Players Association All-Pro Team and the Dallas Cowboys star issued a response via social media.

Parsons could have been considered for either edge or off-ball linebacker. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa — also a lock for the Defensive Player of the Year — and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett were voted as the top edge rushers.

San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Baltimore’s Roquan Smith were named the best off-ball linebackers. Parsons wasn’t happy with the list but wasn’t sweating it too much, citing his focus on the postseason.

“Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list!” Parsons tweeted. “Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it.”

Parsons is certainly deserving as one of the most dominant defenders in the league. He finished with 65 tackles and 13.5 sacks as the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ defense.

Two Cowboys did make the list in return man KaVontae Turpin and guard Zack Martin. The Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wrap up the Wild Card round on Monday. The franchise is seeking it’s first playoff victory since the 2018 season.

Cowboys Looking to Shake Off Week 18 Disappointment

The Cowboys finished the season 12-5 but didn’t end the year on a high note. Dallas was not sharp in a 26-6 loss against the Commanders in Week 18, creating some questions on whether or not they are ready for postseason play.

“We get to suck on that all week,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the loss. “And if that doesn’t make you want to get ready to go in six-to-seven days, nothing else will.

“That was as thorough a butt-kicking as we’ve had this year. And we’re going to find out if that will get you ready or not. It should.”

The Cowboys will hit the road for the matchup with the Buccaneers, who squeaked out a divisional title in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. The Cowboys and Bucs saw each other to kick off the season, with Tom Brady’s squad getting a dominant 19-3 win and holding Dallas to just 244 yards of offense.

Cowboys Need Stars to Shine Against Bucs

Parsons was a force to be reckoned with for the majority of the year but did see his production slide just a bit down the stretch. After 12 sacks in his first 11 games, he had just 1.5 in his final six. That’s not to say the second-year pro wasn’t impactful and he helped lead a unit that led the NFL in takeaways and sacks.

“I feel great about where we are,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “Anytime you can stand here and come Monday night you’re going to have some guys disappointed they’re not on the 48(-man roster). To me, that’s as healthy as you can ask at this time of year.”

One of the more glaring issue for the Cowboys are Dak Prescott’s interceptions. He tossed a league-leading 15 interceptions despite missing five games. Prescott has also had three pick-sixes this season — his most recent coming against the Commanders.

“We’ve got the right guys in this locker room [that] understand nobody played their best ball, simple as that,” Prescott said, via the Cowboys website. “It starts with myself — being accountable for what you put out there, what you did. From that it’s about understanding that’s not who we are and then moving on and knowing what we’ve got ahead of us: one play at a time, one game at a time.”

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite for the matchup with the Buccaneers.