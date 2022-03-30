Micah Parsons Responds to ‘Bad Luck’ Cowboys Fan: ‘Don’t Buy My Jersey’

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ top stars, linebacker Micah Parsons, isn’t messing around with bad luck ahead of the 2022 season.

It makes sense. After all, the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection couldn’t have asked for a better start to his NFL career. As he and Dallas look to return to the playoffs this offseason, the 22-year-old wants no “bad juju.”

Which is where Twitter user @PrescottTruth comes in. A die-hard Cowboys fan, he shared his unfortunate string of bad luck when buying player jerseys.

“I have bad luck buying Cowboys jerseys,” @PrescottTruth wrote on March 28. “Bought a Witten and Dez jersey and they both left after 1 year. Bought a Zeke jersey after 2019. Bought a Dak jersey before 2020 season and he broke his ankle. Gonna test my luck and buy a @MicahhParsons11 jersey lol”

Parsons took notice the next day, and didn’t hesitate to give his response to the Cowboys fan: “don’t buy my jersey lol.”

Don’t buy my jersey lol https://t.co/38lEi1wciG — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 29, 2022

Obviously, Parsons is having fun and isn’t being serious about the Dallas fan buying his jersey, but there may be a part of him that wouldn’t mind if @PrescottTruth looked elsewhere for his next jersey.

Parsons Loves Going on Twitter

For fans plugged in to the online community for the Cowboys, Parsons’ Tweeting habits are hard to ignore. The former Penn State Nittany Lion enjoys the conversation on the app, and he pretty much posts something everyday.

Considering it’s late March, a lot of what Parsons has had to say has been about Duke basketball. Despite being raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and going to Happy Valley for his college days, the linebacker is a devout Blue Devils fans.

Through Duke’s NCAA Tournament run, Parsons has been showing support. In fact, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year is planning on attending the National Championship game if the Blue Devils make it.

Duke!!! When we go to the finals I’m going!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 25, 2022

The kicker of his Duke support over the past week or two was when he pulled out the receipts on his fandom. Parsons replied to an old 2017 photo of himself wearing Duke gear, back when he was still technically a junior at Harrisburg High School.

Whether Cowboys fans love or hate Duke, it’s at least clear that Parsons isn’t just hopping on the bandwagon.

Mike McCarthy Speaks on Parsons’ Position

Parsons shook up the NFL as a rookie with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles, lining up as both a linebacker and defensive end in his pass-rushing efforts. His elite athleticism has made him a versatile tool for the Cowboys, and head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t planning on changing that.

On March 29, McCarthy met with local and national media. The Dallas head coach was asked if Parsons could switch to defensive end full-time for the 2022 season, but Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken Tweeted that the coach says Parsons will still be moving around.

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on LB/DE Micah Parsons: ‘He’s obviously unique. He’s special.’ Parsons won’t be a full-time DE in 2022. His versatility ‘is so important for us. …I know as an offensive guy, you’re helping me if you line him up at one position every time.'”

So, don’t expect Parsons to be lined up on the line of scrimmage too much more in 2022. However, he’s proven he can get to the QB, and that means Dallas will always look to get the 22-year-old involved on the defensive line if it will translate to sacks.