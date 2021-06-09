Cowboys Sign Micah Parsons to Massive Fully-Guaranteed Deal

Micah Parsons is officially signed, sealed, and delivered in Dallas.

The Cowboys agreed to terms with the first-round rookie linebacker on a four-year contract, the team announced Wednesday following its second minicamp practice.

Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, took to social media to show pen touching paper.

The Cowboys have now inked seven members of their 11-player draft class. Left unsigned are second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph, third-round defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston, and third-round CB Nahshon Wright.

Contract Details

According to CBS Sports salary cap expert Joel Corry, a former sports agent, the total value of Parsons’ deal should check in around $17,079,793, based on the league’s slotted wage scale. He’s taking home a $9,781,668 signing bonus and will count $3,105,417 against the Cowboys’ 2021 cap, per Corry.

Like all rookies, Parsons received a standard-issue four-year pact. Like all first-round selections, his contract is fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year team option for 2025.

Parsons becomes the Cowboys’ third-highest-paid LB in terms of cap dollars, behind veteran Leighton Vander Esch ($3.679 million) and ahead of free-agent addition Tarell Basham ($2.5 million). Collectively, the team is allocating $25.182 million to the position — or 11.99% of its payroll — 11th-most in the NFL, according to Spotrac.com.

As Advertised

Dallas’ brain trust (owner Jerry Jones, vice president Stephen Jones, personnel czar Will McClay) scrambled to draft Parsons under the assumption that he would step in as a day-one playmaker on a moribund defense. They thought correct.

There’s nothing Parsons hasn’t done throughout several Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and ongoing minicamp sessions. He’s played inside linebacker. He’s kicked outside. He’s dropped back in coverage. He’s rushed the quarterback. He’s picked passes. He’s turned heads.