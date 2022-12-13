Von Miller Sounds Off on Future of Cowboys All-World LB Micah Parsons

When it comes time to pay linebacker Micah Parsons, Von Miller thinks the Dallas Cowboys will have to foot a massive bill.

Parsons has been a game-changer since landing in Dallas, functioning as a multiuse centerpiece of one of the league’s top defenses. He’s in just his second season but Miller anticipates the former No. 12 overall pick cashing in at a historic level when his next contract comes up.

“You changed [the Cowboys’] whole defense, just one drop of Micah Parsons and it goes crazy, like one of the best defenses in the league,” Miller said in a conversation with Parsons on “The Von Cast.” “When it’s time to pay you … you might get your own team. You’ll be playing for the Arlington Micah Parsons.”

Miller is a perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent in his own right but has been blown away by Parsons’ ability and versatility on the field. He credited defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for getting creative.

“They do a good job moving you around, stunts, having you off the ball,” Miller said. “I’ve been in the league a long time, what they’re doing with you with the Cowboys, it ain’t like that all the time. Shout out to coach Quinn and the guys.”

Parsons Feeling Wear of Playing in the Trenches

Parsons has played the majority of his snaps on the line, notching 526 snaps there compared to 162 in the box. That’s a change from a year ago when he spent less time in the trenches.

Parsons hasn’t missed a game this season but admitted he’s been feeling the wear and tear a bit more.

“People don’t understand that trench warfare. I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing linebacker a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh,” Parsons said. “There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play.”

Parsons Happy Cowboys Battled Through Adversity

The Cowboys entered their matchup on Sunday against the Texans as a whopping 17-point favorite but the game didn’t play out that way. Houston gave the Cowboys all they could handle and they were just able to squeak by thanks to a clutch defensive stop along the goal line and a game-winning drive from Dak Prescott.

“I don’t want to say that we came in ‘sleepwalking,” Parsons said. “I just think that they made some really big plays with the fumbles and interceptions. They came in like it was their Super Bowl and gave us their best shot.

“I’m just glad that we fought through adversity.”

The sentiment around the Cowboys was that the tight win — even against a lesser opponent in Houston — will serve them well going forward.

“I think this will serve us more to us than the Minnesota game or even the way we finished last game [against Indianapolis],” Prescott said. “We are going to play some tough games as we get going. You have to play one-score games, here in the back end of our division or in the playoffs.”

It’ll be tougher this weekend against a Jaguars team coming off a victory. Parsons and the Cowboys are a 5.5-point road favorite for that matchup.