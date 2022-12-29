Cowboys Star Micah Parson’s New Look Causes Concern

Micah Parsons is active for the Dallas Cowboys matchup against the Tennessee Titans but the star linebacker is sporting a cast on his injured hand, causing some concern.

Parsons has been dealing with the hand injury this week and has downplayed the significance. He was questionable heading into the matchup with the Titans, who are resting multiple key players as they prepare for a must-win matchup next week against Jacksonville.

“It’s football. It’s the reality of it,” Parsons told reporters this week. “Play a physical sport. That’s all. I’m good, though.”

Prior to the matchup, Parsons was spotted with the club cast on the hand, furthering concern over the long-term effects of an injury for a player who can use his physicality to impact a game in multiple ways.

Jon Machota of The Athletic tweeted out a video of Parsons warming up with his new “accessory” and the comments pleaded for the Cowboys to get him healthy for the postseason, which they have already qualified for.

“Sometimes I really want Micah to chill out,” one commenter wrote. “I don’t want him hurt for the playoffs. I want him fresh and injury free.”

Parsons in Hunt for Defensive Player of the Year

Micah Parsons will be playing tonight with a club cast on his left hand pic.twitter.com/plBAeSe8BK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2022

Parsons is firmly in the hunt for Defensive Player of the Year, looking to add it to his mantle after being the top defensive rookie a season ago. Parsons was once the heavy favorite to win the award but is now looking to catch San Francisco 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa. Sitting out one of the final two games would surely secure the award for Bosa.

Parsons has also shown an indomitable will to stay on the field. During a win against the Rams earlier this season, Parsons shook off a groin injury and continued playing.

“I just got taped up. I told coach I can’t do a whole lot of running but I can rush. And I just did what I could. I knew my team needed me. And I just can’t be denied,” Parsons said. “I just love the game. I’m just willing to push through anything.”

He was also banged up against the Vikings but continued to play through it. During an interview with Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, Parsons made it clear he’s been feeling the impact of playing more in the trenches this season.

“People don’t understand that trench warfare,” Parsons told Miller. “I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing linebacker a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh. There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched.”

Parsons Defends Dip in Production: ‘See How You Do’

Parsons has just one sack over the last four weeks and — by his standards — has seen his production dip in recent weeks. Of course, some of that could be offenses scheming to make sure he’s less effective and he defended himself while speaking to reporters.

“It’s not as easy as everyone or I may look or other guys may look or make it seem. I promise you, sacking the quarterback’s not that easy, especially when they’re game-planning against it and they don’t want you to get going,” Parsons told reporters. “But if anybody wants to take my job and step in my shoes, you’re more than welcome. I’ll hand it over and see how you do.”

It’s not certain when exactly Parsons injured his hand. The Cowboys last played on Christmas Eve and he’s been spotted wrapping the hand multiple times since then.