Cowboys Drop Update on Micah Parsons’ Injury Status Ahead of Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting pretty ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but star pass rusher Micah Parsons is currently injured.

Parsons currently leads the NFL in sacks with six on the season, with the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year adding two against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. However, it was also against the Rams that Parsons suffered his first notable injury of the season.

The former Penn State star injured his groin at some point in the 22-10 victory, but he did finish out the contest. Now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is updating his star’s status ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Philadelphia according to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) is on track for Sunday night’s game at Eagles. ‘Frankly, we feel good about his practice tomorrow and to practice for the rest of the week and playing Sunday,’ team owner Jerry Jones said to @1053thefan,” Gehlken Tweeted on October 11.

That’s obviously good news for Parsons and the Cowboys, but it will still be a thread to watch as the weekend approaches. Parsons has been a game-changer the first five games of the season, which comes as no surprise after his rookie year.

Parsons Stayed In Despite Injury

Playing through injury is always a dicey proposition, but a common risk taken in the NFL. So when Parsons started feeling pain in his groin area during the first quarter against the Rams, he missed a snap or two, but he wasn’t thinking about missing more than that.

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said his left groin injury occurred late in first quarter,” Gehlken Tweeted on October 9. “Kept playing, recorded his third two-sack game of season. Senior defensive assistant George Edwards checked on Parsons to make sure he could go. ‘I said, ‘George, as long as I’m alive, I can go.””

Sure enough, Parsons came through with his two sacks and a forced fumble while being a key part of a stout defensive performance from the Cowboys. Dallas totaled five sacks in the contest and limited the Rams to just 10 total points.

The next test will be tough with an undefeated Eagles team, but the presence of Parsons would go a long way to help Dallas on Sunday.

Cowboys DEs Coming Up Big

Parsons performing as well as he has isn’t surprising. Neither is DeMarcus Lawrence having a big game. But the fact that the duo is getting supplemented by defensive end Dorance Armstrong has turned a good group into a dominant one.

Lawrence has actually had just one great performance, earning three sacks in the 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Armstrong has been a consistent force though, registering a sack in three of five games this season.

He notched his fourth sack against the Rams. To put it in perspective, Armstrong’s best season in the NFL was in 2021, when he totaled five sacks in 13 appearances. Considering he’s got 12 games left to add two sacks, it feels likely that the Cowboys star will reach a new career high.