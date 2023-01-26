Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Speaks Out After Dallas Parts Ways with Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are making big changes now the 2022 season has included, and one move has star pass rusher Micah Parsons speaking publicly on the matter.

The Cowboys have parted ways with five different members of their coaching staff this week, with the two most notable names being running backs coach Skip Peete and linebackers coach George Edwards, as reported by NFL media insider Mike Garafolo.

For Parsons, the departure of Edwards is a big deal. The linebacker hybrid has worked with Edwards since coming into the league in the 2022 NFL draft, but the coach and player now have to part ways.

“All I can say is thank you! Not for taking a kid from Harrisburg but for raising me like I was one of your own! I wouldn’t have made so many leaps with out you! You will be missed! #love,” Parsons posted on Twitter on January 25.

It’s fair to say that Parsons has excelled under Edwards’ and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s guidance. With 26.5 sacks to his name, the Cowboys star is sixth among all NFL defenders in the two years that he has been in the league.

Now, Dallas will look to someone new. It will be interesting to see if Parsons has any influence on that decision.

Cowboys Part Ways with 5 Coaches

Besides Edwards, Peete departing is also a major talking point. The Cowboys have seen RB Tony Pollard develop into an explosive ball carrier in the past three seasons, and figuring out how his departure might change the identity of the rushing game will be a thing to follow this offseason.

But Edwards and Peete aren’t the only coaches on the outs, as assistant head coach Rob Davis, defensive line coach Leon Lett and offensive line coach Joe Philbin are all leaving the team according to ESPN’s Todd Archer and the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill.

Like the linebacker and running back spots, the offensive line and defensive line are important areas for the Cowboys. Parsons has improved as a rusher off the line with Lett, while first-round rookie Tyler Smith came along significantly in 2022 under Philbin’s watch.

In terms of speculation, this feels as if Dallas is preparing for both Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be moving on this offseason. Otherwise, the Cowboys coordinators and head coach Mike McCarthy are going to have a busy time rebuilding a new staff under either coordinator.

Parsons Clarifies Words on Dak Prescott

Anyone that follows Parsons on social media knows that he is outspoken, so when he posted about the “interesting” fact that three of the final four playoff QBs are on rookie deals, it turned heads.

After all, Prescott is going to count as a $49 million cap hit in 2023. But Parsons then clarified that he had no ill intentions with his post, as Heavy’s J.R. DeGroote covered.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak. Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching!” Parsons posted on Wednesday. “Street law! Never count a man pockets!”

It seems like Parsons’ initial tweet was more trying to make a broader comment about the state of the league rather than a criticism of Prescott. That being said, it still may be a post to keep in mind going forward.