Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sounds Off on Jalen Ramsey Trade

The Miami Dolphins landed cornerback Jalen Ramsey via a blockbuster trade on Sunday and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wasn’t happy about it.

Parsons took to Twitter with a 3-word response, writing simply, “Man wtf!! Nvm …”

That tweet from Parsons caught the attention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was a big acquisition for the Dolphins last offseason.

“Stop all the crying bro,” Hill tweeted in response to Parsons.

The exchange was clearly in jest and Parsons had a final word for Hill.

“Man Im so sick of Miami! I’m pulling up on you! Since you you so rich Red!” Parsons tweeted.

Cowboys Called Out For Not Landing Ramsey

The Cowboys were a longshot to land Ramsey but Parsons would have loved to see the three-time All-Pro join him on the defense. The Dolphins didn’t pay a huge price for Ramsey via trade, sending a third-round pick and tight end Hunt Long to the Rams in the deal.

The sticking point for the Cowboys was likely the salary cap cost that would have come by aquiring Ramsey. He will account for a $25 million-plus cap hit and the Cowboys have larger issues to address with their available space, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where the team is looking for more playmakers to put around Dak Prescott.

That being said, there were many who saw the price Ramsey went for and questioned why the Cowboys didn’t push harder to get a deal done.

“Jalen Ramsey will give up some big plays … but I sure wish Jerry Jones had seen fit to trade for him. Cowboys have a potentially season-wrecking need at corner,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

The Cowboys have a Pro Bowl corner in Trevon Diggs, although his partner on the other side is still to be determined. DaRon Bland and veteran Jourdan Lewis — who missed 11 games last season with a foot injury — will be returning for the Cowboys, as will Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph.

The team has to make a decision on veteran Anthony Brown, who has spent seven seasons in Dallas, starting 69 games. He’ll be a free agent this offseason and is coming off a torn Achilles he suffered in December.

Cowboys Focused on Adding Firepower to Offense

The Cowboys appear more focused on the offensive side of the ball when it comes to offseason moves, looking to add some talent around quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Offensively, we’ve just got to have, maybe add a playmaker to it,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said, via ESPN. “Add a little juice. Add a playmaker to it and see if we can do that.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did reveal while speaking to reporters at the combine that a bold move could still be in the cards for the team this offseason.

“Don’t dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “Any place. I would in a New York minute if I think that it fits a lot of what I’m sitting here talking about, if it fits more than a short-term situation for us.”