Cowboys Star Gets Candid With Dak Prescott on ‘S*** Show’

Dak Prescott is trending towards playing as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Despite coming back from hand surgery, Prescott’s teammates are not taking it easy on their QB1 as he returns to the practice field. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons had a message for Prescott as the offense squared off against the defense during the two-minute drills.

“Micah Parsons is happy to see Dak Prescott back at practice, but Micah told him before two-minute drills today: ‘Welcome back to the s*** show,'” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on October 20, 2022.

Prescott was clear and concise when asked if he would be suiting up against the Lions. Both Prescott and the Cowboys indicated that the plan is for the star quarterback to play in Week 7.

“I am…I think anyway, so,” Prescott told reporters with a smile during his October 20 press conference.

Parsons on Prescott: ‘His Hunger Is Probably Through the Roof’

Despite attempting to make it tough on Prescott in practice, the Cowboys star linebacker has been a vocal supporter of the quarterback during his absence. Parsons believes Prescott will be even hungrier when he returns to the field after his latest injury.

“I feel like this is gonna make Dak a 10 times better person and football player,” Parsons noted during an October 14 interview on “The Pivot Podcast.” “Like, his hunger is probably through the roof. He’s probably looking at my team like, ‘Yo, I got something.’ But now, since Dak came in the league and this is the first time he’s [ever] been in the light. You know what I’m saying? Like [he’s] somebody new in the light.

“So, now I feel like people was kind of writing him off and I know Dak’s always had a chip on the shoulder. That’s one thing I love about him, but he’s carried that chip and now he has a chance to come back like, ‘Yo, this is why I’m here. This is why I’m the highest paid.’ He has a chance to do all of that coming up [this season].

“For me, this would be his chance to shut everybody up. What I respect about him is he’s sitting with this hand injury and he has never broken not a smile. He comes out to practice smiling. He’s getting his rehab done smiling. I’ve never seen Dak sad. I’ve never seen him have a bad day, and he’s always the first one in the building. Pre-injury and post-injury, still the first one in the building. I’ve never seen somebody like him.”

Parsons on Cowboys QB: ‘He’s Our Heartbeat’

Heading into the team’s matchup against the Lions, Parsons described Prescott as the “heartbeat” of the team. Parsons did not notice a difference in Prescott’s approach even when the quarterback was sidelined with his hand injury.

“He’s our heartbeat in terms of leadership and doing things the right way,” Parsons noted to reporters on October 20. “Like I said, pre-injury first guy in here doing rehab, working out. Working out when he doesn’t have to [workout]. Works out with his guy every day. Post-injury, still doing the same things. Just, you know, habits and routine.

“I think he does everything when no one’s looking. The way he works out, he does above and beyond in his workouts. I think when he comes out to practice, when we covering our special teams, his hoodie is already fully in [a] sweat, like he already did a full workout before he even come out to practice.”