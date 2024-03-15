Cowboys Cut Underachieving $57 Million Starter

The Michael Gallup era is officially over for the Dallas Cowboys. After failing to find a trade partner, the Cowboys are releasing Gallup and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch the team announced on March 15, 2024.

“After six seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Michael Gallup,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken wrote in a March 15 story titled, “Dallas Cowboys make deep cut, release WR Michael Gallup.”

“The team informed Gallup’s agent Friday they have released the deep-threat wide receiver, a person close to the situation told The Dallas Morning News. Gallup was due an $8.5 million salary next season. Of it, $4 million stood to become fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster Sunday,” Gehlken added.

“That trigger made it likely Gallup would be traded or released. His release is expected to come with a post-June 1 designation, eventually resulting in an extra $9.5 million in salary cap space this year.”

Cowboys News: Dallas Is Also Releasing Former Pro Bowl Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

Gallup is not the only veteran who Dallas is moving on from during the first week of NFL free agency. The team is also releasing Vander Esch with a failed physical designation.

“The Cowboys have informed LB Leighton Vander Esch he will be released, per a source, with a failed physical designation,” ESPN’s Todd Archer said in a series of March 15 messages on X. “He missed final 12 games last year with a neck injury.

“Leighton Vander Esch set a team rookie record with 176 tackles in 2018 and was named to Pro Bowl. His neck was an issue to teams before draft and continued but he was a valuable part of the D over the years, especially the last 2 w/ ability to read plays and get people lined up.”

Prior to His Release, Michael Gallup Still Had 3 Seasons Remaining on a 5-Year, $57.5 Million Contract

After recovering from an ACL injury, Gallup’s production failed to live up to his hefty five-year, $57.5 million contract. Prior to being released, Gallup still had three seasons remaining on his deal.

Gallup was slated to have an $8.5 million salary along with a $13.8 million cap hit in 2024. The wideout has not topped 500 receiving yards since 2020. Gallup posted 34 receptions for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns playing in all 17 games in 2023, including 13 starts.

The veteran was given permission to seek a trade, but his release shows no suitor emerged for Dallas. Teams were likely reluctant to take on the remainder of Gallup’s $57 million deal.

Gallup is free to sign with another team as a free agent. Dallas now has an immediate need to find a third receiver to play alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Jalen Tolbert is an internal candidate for this expanded role in the offense.

“The Cowboys gave Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade but nothing materialized,” Archer detailed in a March 15 message on X. “If he had been on the roster through Saturday, $4 million of his $8.5 million base salary would have been guaranteed. Wondered if a paycut could have been an option but Cowboys have a WR need.”