Cowboys Make Decision on Kellen Moore as Potential Jaguars HC

On the topic of Kellen Moore’s candidacy for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Dallas Cowboys boss Mike McCarthy is toeing the company line.

“Career advancement’s important,” McCarthy said on December 16, via the Dallas Morning News. “As the responsibility dictates of the head coach, you definitely want to make sure that you’re in line with getting your assistant coaches to advance. That’s definitely part of your opportunity in this league. I don’t ever want to stand in the way.”

The wunderkind offensive coordinator was named a “prototypical fit” for the Jacksonville job moments after it became available following Wednesday’s firing of Urban Meyer. As of this writing, Moore boasts the second-best odds (5/1) of succeeding Meyer, trailing only Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (4/1).

Odds to become Jaguars’ next coach, via @betonline_ag Byron Leftwich: 4/1

Kellen Moore: 5/1

Darrell Bevell: 11/2

Eric Bieniemy: 7/1

Joe Brady: 7/1 https://t.co/WCHmhkVdip — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 16, 2021

Due to the NFL’s modified hiring process, the Jaguars — if they so choose — can request permission for a virtual interview with Moore beginning Tuesday, December 28.

Cowboys Prepared for Coaching Departures

McCarthy’s position reflects that of the organization, echoing vice president Stephen Jones, who stated in October he would “embrace” outside interest involving Moore or Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Jones doubled down in November after Texas Christian University sniffed around Moore’s availability for its then-vacant HC gig. Moore eventually removed his name from consideration, but the Cowboys know it’s a matter of when, not if, an offer comes through that the 33-year-old cannot refuse.

“It’s always hard when you lose a guy,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “Whenever you’re getting consideration to be a head coach at a major college or in the NFL, then obviously they’re performing their job at the highest level. So, you don’t just assume you go out and find that. One of the great things about having Coach McCarthy as our head coach is he’s a proven, proven play-caller, a proven offensive coordinator in terms of being able to coordinate the offense and certainly understands what we’re doing offensively as well as anybody. So, you do feel good that Mike is going to be able, whoever he ultimately picks as coordinator, and that’s down the road. Who knows when we’re going to have to address that? But certainly it’s great to have Mike here knowing that his offensive mind, you know, him calling plays and coordinating the offenses. They’ve won Super Bowls in Green Bay and went to championship games and had a lot of success.”

‘Arrow is Straight Up’

The Cowboys’ recent struggles notwithstanding, Moore has garnered deserved attention upon masterminding the league’s second-ranked offense in total yards (409.1) and points per game (29.2) entering Week 15. The unit also ranks fifth in passing (280.6 YPG) and sixth in rushing (128.5 YPG).

At the controls since 2019, the former quarterback-turned-play-caller previously garnered HC attention from Boise State, his alma mater, and the Philadelphia Eagles, his current employer’s division rival.

“He’s just done a tremendous job here from the time he stepped in as a quarterback, he did a great job,” Stephen Jones said in November on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “You can see he can certainly coach this football team in terms of knowing the offense, knowing the offensive philosophy. That’s his family tree. His dad is a great football coach. I think his arrow is straight up. To me, that’s a great compliment, not only to him, but for our organization and he’s got a bright future. We’ll certainly address that when the time comes.”