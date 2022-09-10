Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Receives Ominous Warning About Job Security

The Dallas Cowboys are prepping for their first regular season game of the 2022 season, and there seems to be legitimate pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy.

After two seasons in Dallas, McCarthy has zero playoff wins to his name despite winning the NFC East title in 2021. Owner Jerry Jones harps on Super Bowl expectations every year, and sticking to those expectations means McCarthy and Dallas need to take some kind of step forward this year.

According to Sports Illustrated, this is especially true due to the presence of Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints coach stepped away from coaching after the 2021 season but has been linked to the Cowboys this year.

SI thinks McCarthy’s job security is “in question,” listing him at the top of their latest article rating each NFL coach’s job security.

“Let’s be honest: If Jerry Jones has a crack at Payton, he’s taking it. He also has one of the most sought-after young offensive minds in football, Kellen Moore, on staff, and Dan Quinn as his defensive coordinator. If the Cowboys marginally underperform, there’s no way this doesn’t get complicated,” SI’s Conor Orr wrote.

It’s certainly possible that McCarthy is on the outs after 2022, despite Jerry saying he is committed to McCarthy for the future.

Jones Has Shot Down Payton Rumors

It has been nearly half a year since Jones has directly addressed the rumors of Payton coming to the Cowboys, but he provided a strong response to the idea that Dallas is already looking toward its next coach.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan in January, Jones affirmed that he believes in McCarthy as the team’s long-term leader.

“No, I did not [speak to Payton,] I did not because we’re sitting here building together our future,” Jones said about talks with McCarthy after Payton stepped away. “No, but he’s well aware of our relationship and long-term friendship with Payton. And I haven’t talked to Sean and not a part of any of the dialogue or any of the decision making relative to him leaving New Orleans.”

Otherwise, Jones has dismissed talk about Payton or kept his answers vague. Half a year and an offseason later, it became clear that McCarthy was going to coach the team in 2022, but only after countless rumors and chatter.

Former Cowboys Coach Warned McCarthy

In June, former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett sat down with Rich Eisen on the NFL personality’s program to talk the Cowboys and all things NFL. When asked about the noise that surrounds a coach and team like McCarthy and the Cowboys, Garrett said he could relate.

While he gave advice specifically about players, Garrett’s words about focusing on what you can control ring especially true in McCarthy’s case.

“Well I think the biggest thing for any head coach and really for any player in the NFL, is really just focus on yourself and what you need to do to be your best,” Garrett said to Eisen. “And I know that’s a cliche, and everyone thinks oh blah it’s coach speak and all of that, but it’s so true. And it’s so true certainly in a place like Dallas.”

It’s always loud for major-market teams, but the Cowboys are a different beast entirely.