Cowboys Urged to Add Next Travis Frederick to Fill Center Void

The Dallas Cowboys have a significant void to fill following Tyler Biadasz’s departure in free agency.

Thanks to limited cap space, and continued uncertainty surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott’s cap number, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could turn to the 2024 NFL Draft to mine Biadasz’s replacement.

That’s exactly the scenario that plays out in NFL Network NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft projection, with the Cowboys selecting to replace Biadasz rather than stalwart offensive tackle Tyron Smith with the No. 24 overall selection.

Jeremiah has the Cowboys choosing Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson in the first round.

“Eleven years ago,” Jeremiah writes for NFL.com. “The Cowboys took center Travis Frederick near the bottom of the first round and that worked out well. They go back to the same formula with Powers-Johnson.”

Dallas selected Frederick No. 31 overall in the 2013 draft, and the former Wisconsin standout went on to play his entire 17-year career in a Cowboys uniform while making five Pro Bowls and earning All-Pro recognition three times, including First-Team honors in 2016.

If Powers-Johnson is the Cowboys’ selection, the organization would likely be thrilled if he also follows Frederick’s career path.

Jackson Powers-Johnson NFL Draft Scouting Report

Powers-Johnson is one of the premier offensive line prospects, in a loaded NFL Draft class at the position.

As Pro Football Focus points out, Powers-Johnson did not allow a sack across his three seasons in Eugene, Ore., while closing out his collegiate career by earning an elite 84.3 overall grade as the outlet’s No. 19 ranked overall prospect in this year’s class.

A stalwart in pass protection with the tools and tape to be a road-grader in the running game at the NFL level, Powers-Johnson has the pedigree and potential to anchor the Cowboys’ offensive line.

“Broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierline writes of Powers-Johnson. “Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains. “Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base, and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter.”

Stephen Jones Clarifies Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Being ‘All-In’ Comments Jerry Jones vowed that the Cowboys would be “all-in” on the 2024 season, but Dallas has been among the quieter teams in free agency. Stephen Jones clarified those comments after the Cowboys watched more marquee departures than arrivals plague the early days of the new league year. “I know where the frustration is: It’s the fact that we haven’t had success in the playoffs to their satisfaction,” Stephen Jones said Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Until we do that, then the criticism is certainly something that’s going to be there. We know that’s going to be there, but we’re going to stick with what we believe will ultimately get us a championship here for our fans. We don’t define ‘all in’ by what you spend in free agency. It’s keeping the core [together].”

The Cowboys still have the NFL draft to address the current needs on the roster to follow through on Jerry Jones’ promise for big things ahead in the 2024 season.