Cowboys Get Prognosis on Injured Defensive Starter: Report

The “significant” injury suffered by Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Neville Gallimore looked worse than it actually is.

Gallimore — whose arm was bent backward during Friday’s preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and who exited the game in excruciating pain — was diagnosed Saturday with a dislocated left elbow, an MRI revealed.

The sophomore defender is, according to multiple reports, expected to miss at least a month and as many as eight weeks with the injury, which originally was announced as hypertension.

“#Cowboys DL Neville Gallimore, who left with an injury last night, suffered a dislocated elbow with minimal structure damage, source said following the MRI. He’s out 4-6 weeks, with nothing torn. Basically best-case,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

“Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore suffered a dislocated left elbow in Friday’s preseason loss to the Cardinals and will miss 6-8 weeks, according to a source. Gallimore had an MRI on Saturday. While not a season-ending injury, his absence is a blow to the defense,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted.

With Gallimore sidelined, and fellow DL Trysten Hill (knee) still on the Physically Unable to Perform list, veteran free-agent additions Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins and rookies Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna figure to receive an uptick in playing time. It’s also possible the club explores the open market for further reinforcement.

“It shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Cowboys pick up some help at the position to help them through these next few weeks and perhaps the beginning of the regular season,” wrote David Helman of the official Cowboys website.

Results of Dak’s Latest MRI Leaked

Archer reported Saturday that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent an MRI on his strained right shoulder Saturday “and a source said it showed what the team expected: it is healing well.”

“Prescott went through a 3rd throwing session before the Arizona game without any issue. He said he hoped to practice this week, see some action vs. Hou.,” Archer added.

Prescott has yet to practice fully since July 28 when he was diagnosed with a lat strain that settled under his right armpit — an ailment more commonly found in baseball players, prompting Dallas to seek treatment advice from the MLB’s Texas Rangers. He subsequently was prohibited from throwing and has sat out the club’s first two preseason games, both losses.

Dak is progressing nicely, however. On Friday, prior to kickoff against the Cardinals, the $160 million signal-caller hit the field for a throwing session under the watchful eye of the training staff. It wasn’t the most intensive exercise — but another step toward his impending return.

The Dallas Cowboys broadcast showed Dak Prescott throwing pre-game. (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/4vOqjkaXHX — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 14, 2021

Earlier this week, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones cracked the proverbial door for Prescott to participate in the final two exhibition contests, Aug. 21 vs. Houston and Aug. 29 at Jacksonville.

“I’d say it’s not out of the question,” Jones said Wednesday, via the official team website. “The question’s going to become, when we get there, do we do it or not? It’s just, we’ve got to make good, sound, solid decisions for Dak as we go here. But I wouldn’t rule it out.”

