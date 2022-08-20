Cowboys Go Viral After Revealing Brand New Uniforms [LOOK]

The Dallas Cowboys have football fans buzzing after revealing the team’s new “Arctic” white color rush uniforms. The new look features the familiar white throwback jerseys with matching pants. Dallas’ big revelation is a brand new white helmet that has some similarities to the throwback lids that the team will wear on Thanksgiving.

We’ll be leaving the Cali sunshine ☀️ with an ICY new Arctic Cowboys look 🥶



It all goes down 12.29.22 on @NFLonPrime for #DALvsTEN Thursday Night Football!



Want the helmet? Pre-order here: https://t.co/5Tn8rSY80p pic.twitter.com/p4otd2zFcv — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 19, 2022

Instead of the old-school blue star, the new Arctic helmets are white with the current logo featured along with blue and white striping. The news means the Cowboys will have a total of three helmets in 2023: traditional, throwback and Arctic white. Dallas will debut the all-white Arctic uniforms for the “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Titans on December 29.

Fans can click here to pre-order the Cowboys new Arctic helmets.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Cowboys Will Have 2 Alternate Helmets in 2022

The Cowboys will be wearing alternate helmets for their Dec. 29th game vs. the Titans "Arctic Cowboys" look as part of their color rush uniform pic.twitter.com/2jJ1zHgjSU — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 19, 2022

Another difference between the two helmets is the throwback features a grey facemask compared to the new Arctic’s all-white look. Additionally, the Arctic helmet has a Cowboys bumper above the facemask while the throwback lids are blank.

The Cowboys’ big reveal confirms what Uni Watch’s Paul Lukas reported on July 28 regarding the team using two alternate helmets in 2022. Dallas needed special approval from the league office to add a third helmet.

“Yesterday, however, I was interviewing a league executive about something else and got confirmation: The Cowboys will indeed be wearing both versions of the white helmet this season — one with their throwback uni and one with their CR uni,” Lukas wrote. “The league hadn’t initially planned on this when it allowed teams to add a second helmet color, but the Cowboys asked if they could give the white shell two different design treatments.

“Since the throwback and CR unis are both alternates (which means it’s permissible under league rules for them to be paired with an alternate helmet color), the league said yes.”

Dallas Will Wear Their Throwback Helmets on Thanksgiving for the First Time Since 2012

The Cowboys will wear the throwback white helmets for the first time since 2012 thanks to the revised NFL rules allowing teams to wear multiple headgear during the season. These Dallas helmets date back to the teams from the 1960 era. The Cowboys will once again wear the throwback helmets on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants on November 24.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season,” Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said in a statement. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa provided a rundown of what we know about the Cowboys alternate uniform schedule so far, including opponents.

“Here is what we know so far about the Dallas Cowboys Uniform Schedule in 2022: Week 3: Giants wearing white throwbacks. Week 5: Rams wearing white. Week 12: Dallas wearing throwbacks. Week 17: Cowboys Color Rush with new white helmet. Week 18: Commanders wearing white,” Ochoa tweeted on August 19.