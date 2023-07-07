Cowboys’ Rival a Sleeper Team to Land Ezekiel Elliott, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys may be in danger of lining up against Ezekiel Elliott inside the NFC East. As the Giants continue to find themselves in a standoff with Saquon Barkley over a new deal, Elliott could be a potential backup option if things turn ugly between New York and their star running back.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano discussed the Giants’ “farfetched” option of rescinding the franchise tag offer to Barkley. The NFL insider added that Elliott is among the potential options New York could pursue as a replacement option for Barkley. The Raiders are in a similar position with Josh Jacobs who is also looking for a long-term deal.

“It would be a power move by the teams [Giants and Raiders] at this stage of the offseason, when money and cap space have dried up and being free agents probably wouldn’t be as lucrative for Jacobs and Barkley as it might have been in March,” Graziano wrote on July 7, 2023. “And with guys such as Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette still kicking around in free agency, the Raiders or Giants could probably solve their running back problems with still-productive big-name guys whose contract demands aren’t as high as those of Jacobs and Barkley.”

New York Giants Star Saquon Barkley Left the Door Open to Sitting Out 2023

It remains to be seen if Barkley is willing to holdout if the team is unable to sign the running back to a new contract. Barkley admitted that sitting out the 2023 season is a “card I could play.”

“I think that’s a conversation,” Barkley said on June 11, per NFL.com. “Like you said, that’s a card I could play. That comes up in conversation if something don’t get done by July 17.

“… We got a little bit of time in between there. When that date comes up, then I’ll have to sit down with my team, sit down with my family and make decisions. See what we’re going to do. What’s the next game plan? What’s the next move?”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Re-Sign Ezekiel Elliott, Says Former NFL GM

Even if the Giants are able to patch things up with Barkley, Elliott makes some sense as an affordable option to help spell the star rusher. Elliott is a more appealing option than Matt Breida or Eric Gray to form a one-two punch in New York with Barkley.

The two-time Pro Bowler has dealt with injuries throughout his career but was able to start 16 games for the Giants in 2022. Dallas has not appeared eager to bring back Elliott, but signing the running back could prevent the star from landing on a rival team. Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman believes a reunion is still on the table.

“There are a handful of teams that still need backup running backs,” Spielman detailed on July 1 for The 33rd Team. “One is the Dallas Cowboys, although I anticipate Ezekiel Elliott will re-sign there.”

Elliott’s days as a Pro Bowler are likely over but the running back still rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns during 15 games in 2022. The veteran could be particularly useful in short yardage and goal line situations.