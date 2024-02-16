Cowboys Hire Ex-Pro Bowler & Former Super Bowl Champ in Staff Shake-up

The Dallas Cowboys are filling out their coaching staff under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Head coach Mike McCarthy may be back, but the coaching staff will look remarkably different in 2024.

Many of these changes are a result of former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn taking the Washington Commanders head coaching job. The Cowboys are bringing back a familiar face in former Pro Bowl pass rusher Greg Ellis to be the team’s assistant defensive line coach.

“The Cowboys are hiring former first-round pick Greg Ellis as an assistant defensive line coach, the team can confirm,” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris detailed in a February 16, 2024 message on X. “Ellis has served as the head coach for Texas College and SAGU and will now get his first NFL opportunity with the team that began his NFL career in 1998.”

Additionally, Dallas hired Commanders defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina. The veteran coach will hold the same role on the Cowboys staff.

Like Ellis, Zgonina is also a former player who made appearances on the following teams: Rams, Dolphins, Steelers, Panthers, Falcons, Texans and Colts. Zgonia was part of the 1999 Rams team that won the Super Bowl.

Cowboys News: Dallas Hired Paul Guenther Who Is a Former Defensive Coordinator for the Bengals & Raiders

Dallas also hired Paul Guenther to be the team’s defensive run game coordinator. Guenther is a longtime NFL coach who served as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. The coach has experience working with Zimmer in Cincinnati and Minnesota.

“Cowboys hired Paul Guenther as their defense’s run game coordinator, a person familiar with the decision said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken detailed with a February 16 message on X. “This is a big move DC Mike Zimmer long targeted, giving him an accomplished top assistant in whom he has immense trust. Guenther is a former Bengals and Raiders DC.”



New Cowboys Assistant Greg Ellis Made the Pro Bowl for Dallas in 2007

The hiring of Ellis is particularly notable given his experience as a longtime Cowboys starter. Dallas selected Ellis with the No. 8 pick in the 1998 NFL draft.

Ellis spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Cowboys serving as a starter during his entire time in Big D. The former defensive end posted a career-high 12.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 3 forced fumbles in 2007. Ellis’ play during the 2007 season earned the pass rusher his lone Pro Bowl nomination.

New Dallas Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer Is Making Changes to the Structure Utilized by Dan Quinn

The addition of Guenther may seem insignificant, but it is a slight shift for Dallas. Guenther will be focusing on defending the run on Zimmer’s staff, something that has not been an area of strength for the Cowboys in recent years. Quinn chose to have Joe Whitt Jr. as pass game coordinator in his previous staffing structure.

“I mentioned on @TalkinCowboys this week that having a run game or pass rush specialist instead of a pass game coordinator (the role Joe Whitt Jr. vacated) would benefit Mike Zimmer’s staff so much more,” Harris detailed on X. “The team pulled the trigger on that idea and hired Paul Guenther today.”