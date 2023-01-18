Cowboys in Danger of Losing 9-Time Pro Bowler for Most of Playoffs: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may be without nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters for the foreseeable future as the veteran sustained a hip injury during the team’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Peters may “need a couple of weeks” to recover from his most recent injury.

“Jason Peters’ status for the Niners a little more dicey than Jayron Kearse,” Archer tweeted on January 17, 2023. “He could need a couple of weeks with this hip injury suffered vs. Bucs. That means Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern continue as the left side of the line.”

This not only put Peters’ status in doubt against the 49ers, but it also prompts questions about the veteran’s availability if the Cowboys are able to advance to the NFC Championship. Peters played 10 regular-season games for Dallas since joining the Cowboys in September.

The two-time All-Pro has displayed immense versatility spending time at left guard, left tackle and right tackle as Dallas dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive line throughout the season. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Peters will not practice on Wednesday, January 18, a bad sign given Dallas faces San Francisco on a short week.

Starting safety Jayron Kearse sustained a sprained MCL in Tampa, but the veteran assured reporters that he plans to suit up against the Niners. Kearse’s presence has added importance given Dallas is already dealing with several injuries in the secondary.

McGovern Could Step in During Peters’ Absence

The good news is that Cowboys star offensive lineman Tyron Smith is back on the field giving the team added depth. If Peters is forced to miss time, fans can expect Connor McGovern to line up at left guard with Tyler Smith at left tackle.

“Jason Peters has a hip injury and his return is questionable,” Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins tweeted during the Cowboys’ win over the Bucs. “Connor McGovern took over at left guard and Tyler Smith went to left tackle with Peters out.”

The Cowboys have confidence given rookie Tyler Smith continued to play well even in Peters’ absence. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken praised Smith’s play against the Buccaneers.

“Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith seems to dump a defender like this every game,” Gehlken detailed in a January 17 tweet. “This time, Bucs LB Devin White on wrong end. Versatility to play both LG and LT shouldn’t be taken for granted. Youngest player in building seamlessly kicked outside in playoff win after Jason Peters’ exit.”

McCarthy & Jones Expressed Conflicting Statements on Maher’s Future

"Will you look at some kickers this week?"- Reporter "No. No. We won't. He's done enough good ones."- Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicker Brett Maher pic.twitter.com/pqqHby6IuD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones both expressed confidence in kicker Brett Maher in the hours following the team’s win over the Bucs despite the four straight missed extra points. One day later, McCarthy maintained the same tone on Maher’s future, but Jones appeared to leave the door open for the possibility of signing an additional kicker.

“This is a classic case of looking at what he’s done for this team and done on the field all year, not just last night,” Jones noted during a January 17 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “And, so, but kicking is a technical thing. It has everything to do with the – just frankly mentally having it all together when you step up there. And, so, we’ll read this thing as the week goes along. I don’t want to get ahead of it.

“I thought when came out at halftime, watched him warm up out there. He was making all the kicks. I figured that was behind him, but we will take a look at it. We can’t, it would really be a big setback to go into the rest of these playoffs with shakiness at kicker.”