Cowboys Reportedly Cut Offensive Lineman from Roster

Another lineman bites the dust.

Roughly two weeks after guard/center Adam Redmond was released, the Dallas Cowboys cut offensive tackle William Sweet, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday.

Cowboys cut William Sweet — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 18, 2021

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Background Info

The North Carolina product entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Arizona Cardinals. He missed his entire rookie campaign due to injury and was waived by Arizona last year.

Following a cup of coffee with the San Francisco 49ers, Sweet joined the Cowboys’ practice squad in October. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound blocker was elevated to the 53-man roster toward the end of the season, appearing in two games, as injuries ravaged the team’s makeshift offensive line.

Dallas signed Sweet to a reserve/futures contract in January along with 13 other players (some of whom are no longer employed by the organization): OTs Eric Smith, Isaac Alarcon; quarterback Cooper Rush; wide receivers Jon’Vea Johnson, Chris Lacy and Aaron Parker; tight end Cole Hikutini; interior offensive linemen Redmond and Marcus Henry; defensive tackle Walter Palmore; linebacker Ladarius Hamilton; and defensive backs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

OL Reset

The Cowboys added veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe in free agency and burned the 138th overall draft pick on former Marshall OT Josh Ball, a selection littered with controversy. They also used a seventh-round flier on Nebraska interior OL Matt Farniok. Dallas’s in-house reporters covered both linemen extensively during last weekend’s rookie minicamp. Via Saturday’s practice report:

Seventh-round pick Matt Farniok seems like he’s going to be at center when the OTAs get started in two weeks. He took most of the reps in practice this weekend, although the Cowboys also had rookie Braylon Jones in camp as well. Farniok was mostly a guard at Nebraska but had to start a game last year at center. He has experience playing all five positions at one point during his collegiate career. Rookie tackle Josh Ball, a fourth-round pick from Marshall, got plenty of work at left tackle. He, like many of the other linemen, had problems with Micah Parsons rushing off the edge. With just five linemen on the field, including roster-exempt tackle Isaac Alarcon, it was tough for the offense to get in sync, with plenty of missed assignments and pre-snap penalties.

As of now, before training camp and the preseason shake up the depth chart, the club is slated to return its stalwarts on the front five — previously-injured left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin, and right tackle La’el Collins among them. Second-year pro Tyler Biadiasz is penciled in as the starting center and veteran Connor Williams is stationed at left guard. The Cowboys’ primary backups are comprised of Connor McGovern, Brandon Knight, and Terence Steele.

READ NEXT: Richard Sherman Responds to Controversial Call-Out from Cowboys Rookie

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL