Cowboys Sign ‘Aggressive’ Former 13-TD Running Back in First Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys are adding depth at running back in the team’s first roster moves of the offseason. After signing a wave of eight players to Reserve/Future deals, the Cowboys announced three more additions. Dallas has also signed a pair of running backs in Snoop Conner and Malik Davis, as well as receiver Martavis Bryant.

The wideout already had a short stint on the team’s practice squad this season before the team opted to use the spot for a different player ahead of the NFL playoffs. Davis has been with Dallas over the last two seasons, predominantly on the practice squad.

Conner is perhaps the most noteworthy addition given he was not previously on the Dallas roster. Most recently, Conner played eight games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 posting 12 carries for 42 yards.

The Cowboys previously announced the signing of the following players to a Reserve contract: receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, wideout Racey McMath, tackle Earl Bostick, cornerback Josh Butler, tight end Princeton Fant, linebacker Buddy Johnson, pass rusher Durrell Johnson and defensive back Sheldrick Redwine.

New Dallas Cowboys Running Back Snoop Conner Posted 13 Touchdowns at Ole Miss in 2021

The newest running back brings with him an impressive collegiate resume with a standout career at Ole Miss. Conner notched 130 carries for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Conner as “aggressive” and “rocked up.” Jacksonville selected Conner in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

“Rocked up runner with aggressive disposition and relatively low mileage on his tires,” Zierlein noted in Conner’s pre-draft profile. “Conner is a scheme-versatile runner, which could help him as he transitions to the next level. He’s more than willing to choose violence on every snap but rarely allows that mindset to prevent him from seeking out less-trafficked pathways with his vision.

“He will run himself into some tackles because of his red-hot tempo, but ironically, he’s a patient and highly effective short-yardage back. Conner’s disappointing showing at the NFL Scouting Combine is hard to ignore, though, and could hurt his standing with evaluators. Conner has three-down talent and projects as a good committee back with the frame to carry a workload if needed.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Let Tony Pollard & Draft a New Starting Running Back

What are Reserves/Future deals? It is a way for NFL teams to retain the rights for young players ahead of the next season. These deals prevent the players from negotiating with other teams, unlike in-season practice squad deals where individuals can be poached.

Neither Conner or Davis are the likely answer for the Cowboys RB1 role in 2024. The rushers do add depth to a position that largely underwhelemed last season.

The major question mark this offseason is what Dallas will do with Tony Pollard moving forward. With the former Pro Bowler set to hit free agency, Dallas may opt to address the position in the draft which likely presents a more affordable option. ESPN’s Adam Schatz expects just that with the analyst predicting Pollard will walk in free agency.

“The Cowboys will allow running back Tony Pollard to leave in free agency and then trade up to the top of the third round to take a new starting running back, perhaps TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) or Blake Corum (Michigan),” Schatz detailed in a January 14, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL offseason: Key free agents, draft notes, predictions.” “There aren’t really any running backs projected to go in this year’s first two rounds, but the Cowboys will want to move up to make sure they get the guy they want.”