The Dallas Cowboys are putting together an impressive undrafted free agent class including the addition of West Florida wide receiver David Durden. The Cowboys were able to land Durden over the Broncos and other franchises who were pursuing the athletic playmaker, per Denver 9 News’ Mike Klis.

“Per source, stiff competition for undrafted West Florida WR David Durden between Dallas and Broncos,” Klis tweeted on April 29, 2023. “Durden chose Cowboys.”

Durden was a highly productive wideout at West Florida in 2022 posting 54 receptions for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6’1″, 204-pound receiver also brings special teams experience with 14 punt returns for 248 yards and one touchdown. Durden possesses impressive athleticism with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical and a 10-for-7 broad jump, per NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.

Cowboys News: WR David Durden ‘Possesses Explosive Athleticism & Good Speed’

Despite plenty of speculation that the Cowboys could take a receiver early, Dallas waited until the seventh round to select South Carolina wideout Jalen Brooks. This opens up an opportunity for Durden and other young receivers to make the final roster. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Durden for his “explosive athleticism and good speed.”

“Durden is an older draft prospect (will turn 25 in December) who possesses explosive athleticism and good speed,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Durden. “He has decent ball skills and good toughness, so he has a chance to become a big slot receiver with vertical talent in the NFL. His ability as a gunner and punt returner on special teams gives him a chance to compete for a roster spot.”

Cowboys UDFA Signings: Receiver David Durden Was a Former Red Sox Baseball Prospect

Play

Video Video related to cowboys stick it to afc foe by signing ‘explosive’ playmaker: report 2023-04-30T12:32:03-04:00

Durden is a multi-sport athlete as a former minor league prospect for the Boston Red Sox. The newest Cowboys receiver was selected by the Red Sox in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.

“Cowboys reached terms with undrafted rookie WR David Durden from West Florida, person familiar with agreement said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on April 29. “Former Boston Red Sox prospect dominated the competition in Division II last year, posting 54 catches for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns.”

New Cowboys Receiver David Durden Has the ‘Athletic Profile & Instincts’ to Succeed as an NFL Wideout

David Durden of @UWFFootball took home the Hercules Award (top male athlete of the year) after he was named a First-Team All-America by the AP for having a team-high 54 receptions, 1128 yards, 20.89 yards per reception & 13 touchdowns! Congrats David! #GoArgos | @floridalottery pic.twitter.com/R5ObWxON0F — UWF Athletics (@GoArgos) April 26, 2023

The wideout began his career at Mercer before transferring to West Florida in 2020. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Durden as his No. 33 ranked receiver with a sixth-to-seventh round grade.

“An impressive athlete for his size, Durden has a smooth accelerator before and after the catch and displays natural pass-catching skills thanks to his steady hand-eye coordination (averaged 19.7 yards per catch in his career),” Brugler wrote. “He shifts his gears well as a route runner but could use more polish to consistently create separation out of his stem turns.

“Overall, Durden will need to prove he can match up vs. NFL speed and strength, but he has the athletic profile and instincts (as a receiver and ball carrier) to earn an NFL roster spot in camp. His value on special teams (as a return man and gunner) could give the edge.”