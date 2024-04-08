Cowboys in Danger of Holdout From Potential $115 Million Star: Report

Just when fans thought the Dallas Cowboys offseason could not go much worse, the team is now in danger of a potential holdout from CeeDee Lamb. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that Lamb is not expected to participate in offseason workouts unless a new contract extension is reached. Keep in mind, the majority of these spring and summer workouts are voluntary, but this could present an issue if no new contract is in place ahead of Week 1.

“The Cowboys will start their spring workout program April 15,” Gehlken wrote in an April 8, 2024 story titled, “A potential holdout by WR CeeDee Lamb looms for the Dallas Cowboys.” “Barring a contract extension that, when complete, is expected to make Lamb the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, Lamb won’t take the field. At least, that is the precedent he appears certain to follow.

“Lamb’s agent, Tory Dandy, did not respond to a request for comment on whether Lamb will accompany teammates at Ford Center at The Star for the Cowboys’ spring workouts. But of course, Dandy and Lamb are aware attendance is voluntary for the bulk of spring.”

Here is what you need to know about Lamb’s contract status.

Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb’s Market Value Is a 4-Year, $115 Million Deal

Lamb’s four-year, $14 million rookie contract has ended, but the Cowboys picked up the wideout’s fifth-year option for 2024. The star is slated to have a $17.9 million salary for this season but would potentially be eligible to be a free agent in 2025.

Lamb is seeking a long-term contract extension and is headed for a significant raise. The star could be approaching an average salary of close to $30 million. Lamb is likely to point to a career season where the receiver posted 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 starts during 2023.

Spotrac projects Lamb’s market value to be a four-year, $115.4 million deal. This would give Lamb an average annual salary of $28.8 million.

For context, Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal. This gave the Dolphins receiver an average annual salary of $30 million.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Made Interesting Comments About CeeDee Lamb’s Future

All this comes as Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are among the Cowboys who are in line for sizable extensions. Prescott’s projected market value is a four-year, $203 million contract. Parsons’ market value is also significant with a four-year, $101 million projected deal.

The bill is coming due for the Cowboys on several of the team’s current star players. Oddly, owner Jerry Jones openly debated whether having Lamb is preferable over having “four or five players.”

“He’s out there and he’s more valuable than anybody else,” Jones said on March 26, 2024, per DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris. “But that valuable, to have to give up four or five players to have him, you have to get that reconciled. That’s what I’m trying to say. It’s a lot quicker and easier said than done.”

There is no need for the Cowboys to hit the panic button on Lamb this early in the offseason. Yet, the level of concern will ramp up as fall approaches if no new deal is signed.