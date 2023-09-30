Cowboys’ Plans to Sign 25-Year-Old Defender Ruined by Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Devin Harper with hopes the team could potentially re-sign the defender to the team’s practice squad. These plans were ruined as the Cincinnati Bengals claimed Harper preventing the Cowboys’ attempt to bring back the linebacker.

“Cowboys have one fewer linebacker in the building,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on September 29, 2023. “They hoped to re-sign LB Devin Harper to practice squad, but the Bengals claimed the special teamer today on waivers. Malik Jefferson remains the only linebacker on Dallas practice squad.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that the team’s plan was to sign Harper to the practice squad, but this required another team not claim the linebacker. The move could open up an opportunity for Malik Jefferson who remains the only linebacker on the Dallas practice squad.

“LB Devin Harper was released by the Cowboys yesterday. They’re hoping he clears waivers and they can add him back today,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on September 29. “Mike McCarthy: ‘My goal is to keep all of the players, but sometimes you got to make moves based on other positional needs.'”

Devin Harper Played in the First 3 Games for the Dallas Cowboys Prior to Being Released

Harper played in all three games for the Cowboys this season prior to being released. The defender graded out at 70.2 from Pro Football Focus for his play in these three matchups.

Dallas selected Harper in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft following a standout career at Oklahoma State. During his final season at Oklahoma State, Harper notched 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries. The news of the Bengals landing Harper will create a domino effect for Cowboys roster moves.

“Cincinnati claimed LB Devin Harper off waivers,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted on September 29. “Cowboys hoped to re-sign him to practice squad if cleared. Look for C Brock Hoffman to get signed to 53 and LB Malik Jefferson to be a standard elevation.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons on Defensive Woes vs Arizona Cardinals: ‘Everything’s Fixed’

After dominating the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas defense looked human against Arizona in the team’s 12-point loss. Star linebacker Micah Parsons believes “everything’s fixed” heading into the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Patriots.

“We were just beating ourselves. Obviously, the penalties and people coming under gaps and things like that,” Parsons told reporters on September 27. “But everything’s fixed and everything’s getting fixed and we’re looking forward to prove it this week.”

New England Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott on Return: ‘There Are Emotions’

One thing that will look different in Week 4 is Ezekiel Elliott standing on the opposing sideline. Elliott admitted he would have some emotions during his return to AT&T Stadium.

“It’s gonna be a little bit interesting, a little bit different, going against guys that I played with for so long, but I’m not really trying to focus so much on that,” Elliott said during the September 27 conference call, per DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “I’m trying to focus on going out and winning the football game.

“… I don’t really have a lot of time to be emotional. I have to prepare for the game and go out there and put my best foot forward. But, there are emotions. I may do a good job of hiding them. There will be some emotions, but I’ve gotta go out there and perform.”