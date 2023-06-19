Cowboys Predicted to Cut 2 Running Backs Including Intriguing 24-Year-Old

The Dallas Cowboys running back group is slated to look remarkably different in 2023 with several veterans fighting for a roster spot. One name to watch is Malik Davis who is battling with Ronald Jones, rookie Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle for the running back roster spots behind Tony Pollard.

Dallas also signed undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke who could potentially serve a hybrid role as a fullback and running back. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond put together a projection for the Cowboys’ final 53-man roster and predicts Dallas will cut both Davis and Jones. It is worth noting that Drummond added that Davis would be a potential candidate to be re-signed to the team’s practice squad, but this would require the rusher to pass through waivers unclaimed.

“Many folks think Jones is destined for the roster to have a veteran presence on it aside from Pollard,” Drummond wrote on June 12, 2023. “That makes a ton of sense, I just don’t think Jones is it. Something tells me Dowdle makes the most of his final opportunity and realize the potential he’s had masked by a litany of injuries.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Malik Davis Is Likely Fighting With Deuce Vaughn & Rico Dowdle for a Roster Spot

Drummond’s projections have the following four running backs making the final roster: Pollard, Vaughn, Luepke and Dowdle. During limited action, Davis showed some juice during the 2022 season, especially when given an expanded role while Ezekiel Elliott was briefly sidelined.

Davis had 10 carries for 39 yards against the Titans on December 29. The running back also added two receptions for 23 yards against Tennessee.

Davis finished the season with 38 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown during his 12 appearances. The Cowboys signed the 24-year-old running back as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2022 and is slated to have a team-friendly $870,000 salary in 2023. If Dallas retains Davis, the running back could become an exclusive rights free agent in 2024, per DallasCowboys.com.

Ex-Cowboys Scout on Malik Davis: ‘I Think He’s Going to Get a Fresh Start’

Dallas #Cowboys Malik Davis Is He The Future of The Cowboys Run Game? (film study) Join us for an in-depth film study as we analyze the performance of Dallas Cowboys' running back Malik Davis and explore whether he holds the key to the future of the Cowboys' run game. In this video, we break down Davis' college tape and his limited NFL action, highlighting his strengths, weaknesses, and potential impact…

Not everyone is convinced Davis will be the odd man out at running back. Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus believes Davis will get a “fresh start” with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties.

“If the [running back] group doesn’t improve behind Pollard, say that with Davis, and I think Davis is going to get a fresh start here with the new coaching staff and all that,” Broaddus noted on a June 8 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “I absolutely think with the new offensive coaches, the running back coach, I think he’s going to get a fresh start with the play caller and all that.”

New Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ronald Jones Is a Potential Cut Candidate

Jones was an interesting signing this offseason, but the veteran is not guaranteed to make the final roster. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will sign another veteran prior to training camp which would put even more pressure on Jones.

Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher labeled Jones’ former Buccaneers teammates Leonard Fournette as a potential late signing for Dallas. Fournette remains a free agent with training camp set to begin in less than two months.

“I do get the sense that they’re probably going to bring in another veteran or two like you mentioned,” Mosher suggested during a May 31 episode of “Locked on Cowboys.” “Remember the Cowboys signed Anthony Barr once training camp started last year. Maybe they’ll do a similar move. I’m still looking at the running back position.

“That’s still one where I feel like [a move is coming]. I don’t think it’s going to be Ezekiel Elliott coming back, but maybe it’s somebody like a Leonard Fournette or somebody just to give them something else in that backfield. I’m looking at that position.”