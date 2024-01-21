Dak Prescott’s Brother Tad Urges QB to Bolt Cowboys in Viral Message

The Dallas Cowboys offseason has had an ugly start as several family members of star players have voiced their frustration. Dak Prescott’s brother Tad Prescott took to X to express his disappointment with fans. Tad went on to reveal his wishes that Dak play for another franchise.

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would,” Tad said in a January 20, 2024 message. “I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Less than one day after posting, and the message already is approaching one million views along with 1,000 reposts. Tad later added that his frustration is with fans not with the Cowboys organization. It is never a good look when fans are harassing family members on social media.

“Those who really follow or know me, knows I have never spoken badly about the @dallascowboys as an organization or team, I’ve never spoken badly about a player on the team or the city of Dallas,” Tad noted. “It’s the so called fans I have an issue with.”

Dak Prescott on Future: ‘I Don’t Expect to Play for Any Other Team’

Despite fans’ frustration with how the Cowboys season ended, Prescott has not shown a desire to play elsewhere. The star quarterback is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract.

Dallas is expected so sign Prescott to a contract extension sooner rather than later. As things stand now, Prescott is slated to have a massive $59.4 million cap hit in 2024.

“100% I’m excited, yeah, to be a Dallas Cowboy, as I said. Always dreamed of [being] here, now that I’m here I don’t expect to play for any other team and now it’s just about winning,” Dak told Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins during a March 7, 2023 interview.

“So, just trying to get that done and just to hear, obviously as you say, the front office [talk about an extension]. Looking forward to an extension, so when that time comes it will happen. I’m with Stephen [Jones] on it may just happen over night. But when it happens, it happens. It will be great.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott’s Market Value Is Projected to Be a 4-Year, $200 Million Contract

While coach Mike McCarthy will play out his contract, QB Dak Prescott is still on track for his large contract extension. https://t.co/VleHiXNDhg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2024

Tad’s message comes as CeeDee Lamb’s mother and Micah Parsons brother have also gone viral for criticizing the team. Yet, all indications are Prescott will sign an extension this offseason.

Spotrac projects Dak’s market value to be a four-year, $203 million contract. This would give Dak an average annual salary of more than $50 million.

This may be the reality, but it has not stopped speculation about Dak’s future. Fox Sports’ David Helman believes Dak’s future should be a question mark after his recent outing in the team’s playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I don’t think anything’s off the table after this [regarding Mike McCarthy’s future],” Helman detailed in a January 14 message on X. “Personally, I’m more interested in the Dak situation. His current deal is going to cripple their cap in 2024. He had a career year. And yet, how does this inspire any confidence whatsoever moving forward.”