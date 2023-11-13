Dak Prescott Sends Strong Message on Underperforming Cowboys Teammate

The latest Dallas Cowboys rumors have offered plenty of speculation about Michael Gallup’s future. Yet, Dak Prescott is not among those who has lost confidence in Gallup. Prescott is not buying the Cowboys news about Gallup’s slow start to the season in 2023. The Dallas quarterback emphasized that he plans to keep throwing Gallup the football despite his recent struggles.

“If anybody has been a fan of M.G. [Michael Gallup], I know everybody in here can attest, it’s me,” Prescott explained during a November 12, 2023 press conference. “And understand that he’s had some tough games, some adversity, but that’s life. Last thing he’s going to do is fold, [and] last thing he’s going to do is allow that to get to him. I’m [not] going to allow that to get to me and not feed the guy, so.

“Happy for him, honestly. Not surprised, not surprised at all, happy for him. Obviously a huge catch down in the end zone, making another big one later and that’s who he is. You get the ball up [and] give him an opportunity and watch him go do the rest. And as I said, when he could do that [and] other guys are winning, interested to see how they play us. What they decide [to do on defense].”

Michael Gallup Still Has 3 Seasons Remaining on a 5-Year, $57 Million Contract With the Dallas Cowboys

Gallup’s five-year, $57.5 million contract has prompted speculation that the Cowboys could opt to move on from the receiver this offseason. The veteran had two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 10.

This marked Gallup’s first score of the season. As the Cowboys continue to look for red zone solutions, Gallup’s production in this department would be a major boost.

Even with the recent performance, Gallup’s numbers do not quite live up to the team’s financial commitment for the receiver. Through the first 10 weeks, Gallup has 24 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Gallup’s deal is slated to run through the 2026 season. The wideout’s salary is scheduled to jump up from $1.6 million to $8.5 million in 2024. Gallup’s cap hit will also rise from $6.7 million to $13.8 million next season.

Dallas does have an out in Gallup’s contract in 2024 that allows the team to move on from the receiver this offseason. The move comes with an expensive $13 million dead cap hit to release Gallup ahead of the final three years of his deal.

Cowboys News: Owner Jerry Jones Called Out Michael Gallup Earlier This NFL Season

Owner Jerry Jones created more Cowboys news earlier this season by criticizing Gallup’s play. This has heightened speculation about Gallup’s future with the team. Jones admitted that Gallup is still showing signs of an ACL injury sustained during the 2021 season.

“I thought Gallup had a little problem in the game [against the Chargers on October 16],” Jones said during an October 17 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “He’s evolving still, I think. I know he gets tired of hearing this, but trying to get on back from where he was because of his injury, but we had good games from our receivers yesterday.”

“… I don’t know that you have a timeline [on Gallup’s previous injury impacting his play], but that play to start the game in the back of the end zone, that was a play that you got to have. And so, again, I’m not saying there’s a timeline, and I’m not saying he has a timeline.”