Dak Prescott Works Out With Ex-Cowboys Star Sparking Rumors [LOOK]

Ezekiel Elliott is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys but that is not stopping the running back from working out with his former teammates. Dak Prescott appears to be hosting a number of Cowboys offensive players for offseason workouts at the football field in his own backyard.

Some of those in attendance included CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Dennis Houston in addition to Elliott. Here is a look at the photos that has Cowboys fans buzzing.

Dak Prescott holding workout sessions on his personal turf field with Jake Ferguson, Simi Fehoko, and… Ezekiel Elliott? 👀 #Cowboys [ 📸 via 42ndwitness – IG ] pic.twitter.com/i05mBoS8nu — Ernie (@es3_09) April 12, 2023

Elliott remains unsigned but is targeting joining the Eagles, Bengals or Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The star running back could wait until after the draft to sign with a team. Publicly, the Cowboys left the door open to potentially re-signing Elliott, but there is reason for skepticism regarding how sincere the team is about a potential reunion.

Dallas has already committed $10 million to Tony Pollard who will play on the franchise tag in 2023. The Cowboys could also look to address the position in the upcoming draft as potential insurance in case Pollard bolts in free agency next offseason.

Dak Prescott Admitted to Being ‘Hurt’ by the Cowboys’ Decision to Release Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott as a teammate and friend. “I can’t imagine him not being in the locker room.” pic.twitter.com/cPL8MgyhaI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 16, 2023

Prescott and Elliott were both part of the Cowboys’ stellar 2016 draft class and developed a close friendship. The Dallas quarterback has been candid about his feelings regarding the team’s decision to release Elliott admitting he was “hurt” by the move.

“It’s tough,” Prescott told The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a March 16, 2023 interview. “It really is. It’s tough. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories, and grow up as men with this organization. I really can’t imagine taking the field without him. It’s something that I don’t know if it has completely hit me yet.

“Obviously I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is. But it’s more important for me to just be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. I love that guy. Proud of him. I’m the No. 1 supporter for him no matter what.”

The Cowboys Do Not Plan to Bring Back Ezekiel Elliott Despite Their Public Comments

Both Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy left the door open for the team to potentially bring back Elliott. According to The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, the Cowboys have no plans to re-sign Elliott despite some of their public comments indicating otherwise.

“The reluctance of Jerry and Stephen Jones to definitively declare that Elliott won’t return has led to speculation that he’ll be back. He won’t,” Moore wrote on April 4.

“The club gave his No. 21 to corner Stephon Gilmore. Stephen Jones acknowledged the Cowboys didn’t even present Elliott with a reduced offer in an effort to keep him. The reason: respect. The number that would make sense to keep Elliott on this roster is one he wouldn’t accept.

“…The Cowboys don’t want Elliott back now. The club wants him back the day he decides to retire so he can sign that one-day contract to do it with a star on his helmet.”