Cowboys Pro Bowl Playmaker’s Status in Doubt With Injury

The latest Dallas Cowboys news reveals that Swiss army knife playmaker KaVontae Turpin is dealing with a shoulder injury. Turpin has been sidelined in practices putting his status against the Giants in doubt for Week 10. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reports that Turpin’s availability against New York is “TBD.”

“KaVontae Turpin is not practicing as he deals with shoulder/rib issue,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted on November 9, 2023. “Deuce Vaughn worked as punt returner. Vaughn, Rico Dowdle and Juanyeh Thomas worked as kick returners.”

The news could be a blow to the Dallas offense as Turpin has become more involved in recent weeks. Turpin has scored a touchdown in two of the last three games.

Cowboys News: Rookie Deuce Vaughn Could Take Over Return Duties If KaVontae Turpin Is Sidelined

Deuce Vaughn getting in returner reps as KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) gives advice. Turpin’s status vs. Giants remains TBD. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/OTurpL7NQt — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 9, 2023

The most obvious impact is in the return game where Turpin is the team’s primary specialist. Turpin is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign for his stellar work as a returner.

If Turpin is forced to miss time, it would likely open up an opportunity for rookie Deuce Vaughn. The running back has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks and not played since the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers on October 8.

“With KaVontae Turpin sidelined at practice today with a shoulder injury, Deuce Vaughn took reps as punt returner while Rico Dowdle took reps as kick returner,” DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris tweeted on November 9. “Something to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday’s game vs. New York.”

Jalen Tolbert Is Challenging Michael Gallup for the Dallas Cowboys WR3 Role

Offensive snap count Sunday for Cowboys wide receivers vs. Eagles: CeeDee Lamb, 70 (16 targets); Brandin Cooks, 58 (two); Michael Gallup, 36 (three); Jalen Tolbert, 31* (five); KaVontae Turpin, 13 (one). *Second-most in career. Most in a 2023 game with Lamb, Cooks and Gallup… pic.twitter.com/1YVAVwd3ja — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2023

Given his recent success, it will be interesting to see if Turpin’s offensive involvement increases when he returns to full strength. The snap counts show Michael Gallup is being challenged by reserve receivers like Jalen Tolbert for playing time.

“Offensive snap count Sunday for Cowboys wide receivers vs. Eagles: CeeDee Lamb, 70[%] (16 targets); Brandin Cooks, 58 (two); Michael Gallup, 36 (three); Jalen Tolbert, 31* (five); KaVontae Turpin, 13 (one),” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken detailed on November 6. “*Second-most in career. Most in a 2023 game with Lamb, Cooks and Gallup all active. Every target came in second half. Had three catches for 49 yards and first career TD.”

Mike McCarthy on Brandin Cooks’ Involvement in Cowboys Offense: ‘I Don’t Play Fantasy Football’

Brandin Cooks has not had more than 49 yards receiving in his seven games this season. It is his longest such streak since 7 such games in 2019 with the Rams but he is not about be a malcontent. He believes a breakthrough will come eventually. pic.twitter.com/99QQCvJF6t — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 9, 2023

One of the more puzzling aspects of the offense has been the lack of involvement of Brandin Cooks. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not take kindly to continuous questions about Cooks’ touches.

“See, I don’t play fantasy football,” McCarthy told reporters on November 6. “We have game plans, and I think it’s important. Which is a challenge for guys because our system’s built on making a quarterback successful. That’s the way this pass game’s taught. The way I’ve learned it. It’s the way it’s always been in the last 30 years and the quarterback’s responsible to go through progressions. The way they play coverage can’t affect that. So, all those things.

“When you start forcing the ball now you’re changing the quarterback’s feet. Now we’re going down a different road. You have to have some of those plays. You have to have coverage beaters and so forth. But we play to the discipline of the quarterback and the training of the quarterback,” McCarthy added.

“So yes, I’d love to see everybody get the ball, but when you throw for… 370 plus [yards] and you got to come in here and answer questions about someone not getting the ball. I mean, come on, I don’t think that’s real evaluation.”