Cowboys Tight End Among Players Poached at NFL Trade Deadline

The latest Dallas Cowboys news shows the team’s roster has some appeal across the league as the franchise lost two players on the NFL trade deadline. Tight end Eric Saubert was claimed by the Texans. Guard Chris Glaser is now on the Jets. These transactions took place on October 31, 2023, the same day as the trade deadline.

Both players were on the Cowboys practice squad, and NFL rules allow opposing teams to sign individuals if they get a spot on the 53-man active roster. Dallas filled one of these vacancies by signing veteran offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley.

“Less than one week after signing Eric Saubert to the practice squad, during the team’s bye week, and using his first elevation to the active roster in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran tight end has been poached by the Houston Texans,” the Cowboys website detailed. “He must now remain on their active roster for a minimum of three games.

“The same is true of offensive lineman (guard) Chris Glaser, who was also poached, though he’s heading to the New York Jets, effective immediately. To replace Glaser, the Cowboys re-signed Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad — ensuring insurance for the offensive line.”

Cowboys News: Dallas’ Past Deals Reason for No Trades at NFL Deadline?

Cowboys lost practice-squad TE Eric Saubert today to Texans’ 53-man roster, as G Dakoda Shepley rejoined the practice squad. Shepley spent last regular season on PS, but when team waived him in a procedural move before playoffs, the Colts claimed him, ending his season. Back now. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 1, 2023

Saubert played in one game with the Cowboys after signing with the team on October 24. The veteran previously had stints with the Falcons, Bears, Jaguars and Broncos before joining the Cowboys this season.

The Dallas front office is drawing criticism for not making a move at the NFL trade deadline. Cowboys fans’ frustration is amplified by the fact that other NFC contenders like the 49ers, Eagles and Seahawks all made significant deals at the deadline.

“The NFL trade deadline came went went on Tuesday without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. That is neither ‘good’ nor ‘bad’; moves for the sake of moving accomplish little, no matter what the ‘Do Something!’ Club thinks,” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher wrote on October 31.

“But the Cowboys seem to be leaking out a ‘spin’ of sorts, trying to peddle the twisted logic that they couldn’t/needn’t make a get-better trade because … well, they already made get-better trades last spring and last winter [acquiring Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore during the offseason].

“…Are we saying Dallas should’ve joined in on the buying spree ‘at any cost’? Absolutely not. We’re saying that instead of some lame claim about what just happened, Cowboys Nation would respect a simple truthful concession from the team that ‘the price was wrong.'”

Can Dallas Cowboys Still Make a Roster Move?

Whether or not Dallas should have made a move, the franchise did not and now the question is what comes next. We may see some veterans who were not traded released in the coming days, especially by teams who are out of the playoff hunt.

This means the Cowboys could have one final opportunity to add another veteran or two ahead of their postseason push. For now, the focus turns to the Eagles who are three-point favorites over the Cowboys.

Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 has the spread much closer with Philly as a .5-point favorite. Dallas has a 48% chance to beat Philadelphia in these projections.