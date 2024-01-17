Cowboys’ Likely Decision on Mike McCarthy’s Future Revealed by Insider

Fans should expect Mike McCarthy to return as the Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2024, at least according to multiple insiders. Citing past track records of decision making, The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes McCarthy returning next season as the team’s coach is the most likely outcome.

“Should a different result be expected in next season’s playoffs? There’s been no reason to think so over the last three years or over the last 28,” Machota wrote in a January 17, 2024 article titled, “Why you shouldn’t be surprised if Jerry Jones sticks with Mike McCarthy for another season.” “But in Jerry’s eyes, running it back with McCarthy for the final year of his contract could keep continuity in the building, in the locker room, and on offense.

“Moving on from McCarthy would probably mean an entirely new coaching staff. And that’s something that is probably too risky for Jerry, who turned 81 in October.”

The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore expressed a similar idea on January 16. The early signs point to the Cowboys preparing fans to once again see McCarthy on the sideline next season.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Jerry Jones Pass on Landing Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh?

The more time that passes without an announcement, it appears less and less likely that the Cowboys will fire McCarthy. If Dallas was going to replace McCarthy, ownership would want to do it sooner rather than later given other teams are also hiring a new head coach.

Given the availability of top coaches like Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh, it is a bit surprising that McCarthy would return in Dallas. McCarthy does have three straight seasons with 12 wins, but owns just one playoff win during his four years in Dallas.

It is especially troublesome the way the Cowboys lost 48-32 to the Packers. The Cowboys’ past history indicates McCarthy is safe, but ESPN’s Ed Werder points out it is not that easy to predict.

“Regarding Jerry Jones and what might happen once he meets with Mike McCarthy: nobody can accurately predict the decision of the Cowboys owner who moved on from Jimmy Johnson after back-to-back Super Bowl wins and yet had the patience for nearly a decade of Jason Garrett,” Werder detailed in a January 17 message on X.

Cowboys News: Firing Mike McCarthy Likely Too Big of a Risk for Dallas, Says Insider

Despite Jones’ reputation as a risk taker, the Cowboys have been conservative in recent years during free agency. The team often opts for bargains over going big game hunting.

Dallas has also taken a prudent approach to the NFL draft. All this has Machota believing that McCarthy is likely to remain as Cowboys head coach.

“Playing it safe in the draft and free agency has led to the building of one of the league’s best rosters, which includes Martin, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Tyler Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyron Smith, DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs,” Machota added. “So, it’s understandable why they would stick to what’s been working in that area.

“…To not only lose, but get completely dominated by the seventh seed, that’s the type of result that usually leads to significant actions. It’s a tough sell to a fan base that you’re going to run it back after that result.

“But going in another direction? That’s probably too big of a risk.”