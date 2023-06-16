Cowboys Free-Agent Playmaking Target Lands With NFC Foe

Another free-agent option is off the table for the Dallas Cowboys as versatile playmaker Lynn Bowden signed with the New Orleans Saints less than two weeks after a June 5, 2023 workout at The Star. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on June 15 that the Saints signed Bowden, wideout Keke Coutee and offensive lineman Billy Price.

The Cowboys previously hosted seven free agents, including Bowden, but have only opted to sign speedy receiver Tyron Johnson of the group. Dallas also hosted quarterback Jacob Eason, dual-threat signal-caller Bryce Perkins, cornerback Jordan Miller, wide receiver N’Keal Harry and corner Thakarius Keyes during the same workout.

Bowden would have made for an interesting addition for the Cowboys given his status as a former third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. At 25 years old, Bowden still possesses plenty of upside but has yet to establish himself as a consistent NFL player. Bowden is now on his fourth NFL team as he heads into his fourth pro season.

The versatile playmaker has experience playing running back, wide receiver and even quarterback during his standout collegiate tenure at Kentucky. Bowden’s best season came with the Dolphins in 2020 notching 28 receptions for 211 yards during 10 appearances.

The Cowboys Opted to Sign Tyron Johnson Over Lynn Bowden & N’Keal Harry

Bowden has plenty of talent posting 185 carries for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns during his final season at Kentucky in 2019. The Swiss Army knife also added 30 catches for 348 receiving yards and one TD through the air during this same season with the Wildcats.

Dallas prioritized adding Johnson over Bowden and Harry with the wideout possessing elite-level speed. Johnson ran a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash at his Oklahoma State pro day in 2019, per The Oklahoman. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised Johnson’s “juice” that be is bringing to the team.

“He had an excellent workout,” McCarthy told reporters on June 6. “I thought all three guys worked out well and I just think there’s history there with [Cowboys wide receivers coach] Robert Prince and the personnel department felt really good about it. And I just think he brings that juice. …We’re excited to have him.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is Keeping ‘a Close Eye’ on Available NFL Free Agents

More moves could still be on the horizon for Dallas as the start of training camp nears in July. Owner Jerry Jones admitted there are available veteran free agents that could be appealing additions for the Cowboys.

“There’s an active free agent market relative to some pretty talented people out there,” Jones remarked during a June 5 media session. “We want to keep a close eye on that. I never shut the door, never, relative to the potential to smartly add to our team for this year.

“I emphasize that, for this year. Mainly, I would tell you that 99% of my thinking is about this year. Now, you’ve got to think about the impact on other years when you make these decisions, so. You name it whether it be Zeke. Whether it be where we are with the guys that we worked out here today.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated the team is still looking at the bottom of the roster for potential moves. Jones noted that the front office could “trade some guys out” indicating more signings may be on the way for Dallas ahead of training camp.

“There’s a chance we may trade some guys out,” Jones told reporters on June 5. “Guys we decided we don’t want to take the camp, and we replace that guy with another again in the same position.”