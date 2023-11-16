Cowboys Land 6-Foot-5 Ex-Ravens Third Rounder: ‘Powerful Player’

Dallas Cowboys news reveals the team is adding a longtime NFL veteran as the franchise signed defensive tackle Carl Davis. The team announced the move as center Billy Price was placed on the practice squad-injured list. Davis adds some size to the Cowboys depth chart with the defender standing at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds.

“Cowboys transaction: Carl Davis (DT) has been signed to the practice squad, taking the seat vacated by Billy Price, who was moved to practice squad/IR on Wednesday,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker tweeted on November 16, 2023. “Davis is a 1T (primary) [one technique] & former third-round (Ravens) pick out of Iowa in 2015. Former 2nd-team All-Big Ten adds depth/insurance at the position behind Johnathan Hankins and Mazi Smith.”

Most recently, Davis spent a little more than a month on the Seahawks practice squad before being released on Halloween. It just so happens Dallas faces Seattle on November 30th’s Thursday Night Football matchup.

The #DallasCowboys signed DT Carl Davis to their practice squad. Davis, 31, recorded 11 total tackles, 3 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 FR in 16 games for the #Patriots last season. #NFL pic.twitter.com/TXB01OyUbg — ProFootballChase™️ (@pfootballchase) November 16, 2023

Cowboys News: New Addition Carl Davis Had Stints With the Ravens, Patriots, Seahawks, Colts, Browns & Jaguars

Here's the sack by Carl Davis that likely resulted in the ensuing 55 yard field goal being missed pic.twitter.com/kV0WHrH9zC — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) September 19, 2021

Davis has been on several teams over his nine NFL seasons. The defender played for the Patriots from 2020 through 2022 appearing in 36 games, including 7 starts.

Baltimore selected Davis in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at Iowa. Davis spent his first two seasons with the Ravens making 28 appearances with 12 starts.

The veteran has also had short stints with the Browns, Colts and Jaguars before landing in New England. Heading into the 2015 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Davis as a “powerful player” who “fires off the ball with leverage.”

“Davis has the height, weight and length of a first-rounder, but his draft value will be hindered by his lack of productivity as a pass rusher,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “If Davis can get his overall production to match his talent and traits, he’ll have a long NFL career.”

Dallas Cowboys Rookie DT Mazi Smith Is Off to a Slow Start to His NFL Career

Highest graded rookie Defensive Tackle from Week 10: ⭐️ Mazi Smith: 83.9 pic.twitter.com/SBYSVEcDma — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 14, 2023

Davis adds depth to the middle of the Cowboys defensive line. Dallas first round defensive tackle Mazi Smith has had a slow start to his NFL career.

The good Cowboys news is Smith is coming off his best performance this season. Smith’s 3 tackles and a tackle for loss against the Giants in Week 10 is encouraging.

His play resulted in being Pro Football Focus’ highest graded rookie defensive tackle in Week 10 at 83.9 (out of 100). Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is hopeful that it is a sign of more to come from Smith.

“It’d be nice that you just add water and you [get] instant kick-a**,” Quinn told reporters on November 13. “But it takes time and coaching to get there, and he is certainly doing that. I thought [Week 10 game against Giants] was more of what we’ve seen in practice to go.

“So to see him come through like that and play well and being aggressive and taking his shots. He had some good pass rushes as well,” Quinn adds

“Hopefully, the trajectory [is going up]. Sometimes you need that one moment to help kick you going and he’s been very steady. To see that take place was good.”